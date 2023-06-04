World Environment Day.. 25% of the areas in Gaza do not have sanitation service

The Water and Environment Quality Authority in the Gaza Strip announced the launch of the slogan “Beat Plastic Pollution” for World Environment Day 2023 by the United Nations, in recognition of the danger of plastic pollution to health and the environment, which is considered one of the biggest threats to the terrestrial and marine environment.

And the Water Authority said, during a press conference held today, Sunday: “97% of the water in the Gaza Strip is not suitable for drinking, and that 25% of the areas in the Gaza Strip do not have a sewage service, in addition to that more than 120,000 cubic meters of landfill are being drained.” Partially treated or untreated sewage water into the sea, whose discharge led to the pollution of approximately 30-40% of the beach water, and these are areas in which swimming is prohibited.

And she added, “Although plastic has made a breakthrough in the daily life of the green planet’s inhabitants, the environmental and health effects resulting from its misuse and overuse cannot be overlooked, as it remains stable in the environment for many years without decomposition, in addition to the dangers of burning it.”

The Water Authority indicated that the world annually produces more than 400 million tons of plastics, half of which are designed for one-time use, and about 19-23 million tons of them end up in the seas, oceans and rivers, and plastic waste in total constitutes more than 10% of the components of solid waste.

She stressed that the blockade suffered by the residents of the Strip for more than 15 years, the environment was the first victim due to the challenges faced by the environment as a result of the depletion of limited resources and pollution in its basic elements.

The Water Authority held the occupation fully responsible for the difficult environmental situation in the Strip, stressing the Palestinians’ legal and human right to live on their land without siege, occupation, injustice and aggression.

The Water Authority noted the problem of random dumpsites, which is difficult to solve, despite their limited number; However, it receives about 400 tons of waste due to the deteriorating situation of the solid waste management system in the Gaza Strip.

And I appealed to the whole world to move in order to lift the blockade imposed on the Strip and to enter the materials and equipment necessary for environmental projects, and we also call on the whole world to support the steadfastness of our people to restore their right to their land and soil, so that peace and security return to the cradle of civilizations.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

