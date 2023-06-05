Today is World Environment Day, a date dedicated to raising awareness and taking actions in favor of protecting the planet.

This annual celebration, which takes place on June 5, seeks to promote the importance of caring for and preserving the environment to ensure a sustainable future for future generations.

World Environment Day was established by the United Nations General Assembly in 1972, during the Stockholm Conference on the Human Environment. Since then, it has become a global platform for raising awareness and promoting individual and collective actions in favor of the environment.

Every year, World Environment Day focuses on a specific issue that requires attention and action. Ecosystems play a fundamental role in human well-being and the health of the planet. Restoring these natural systems, such as forests, mangroves, wetlands, and rivers, is crucial to combat climate change, preserve biodiversity, ensure clean water supplies, and promote resilience against natural disasters.

On this World Environment Day, governments, non-governmental organizations, companies and citizens come together to implement sustainable practices and adopt measures that contribute to the restoration of ecosystems. This can include reforestation, conserving natural areas, promoting sustainable agriculture, and fostering the circular economy.

“Our prosperity and well-being depend on the health of our planet. We must speed up the transition towards more productive, inclusive and sustainable societies that reduce our environmental footprint and accelerate the circular economy as a cross-sectoral strategy for sustainable development,” said José Manuel Salazar-Xirinachs, Executive Secretary of ECLAC. “The Escazú Agreement -says he- shows us the way, offering tools to design environmentally sustainable collective actions that involve all the actors of our society.”