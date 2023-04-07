World food prices registered a fall of 20.5% in March compared to the record set a year ago due to the effect of the war in Ukraine, but they are still “very high”, the FAO reported on Friday.

In relation to the previous month, the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) index, which measures a basket of basic products, fell 2.1% in March.

“Abundant supply, weak import demand and the extension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative (the shipping corridor that allows exports from Ukraine) have contributed to this decline,” FAO noted.

“Despite the fact that prices have fallen globally, they are still very high and continue to increase in domestic markets, which poses additional problems in terms of food security,” said Máximo Torero, FAO’s chief economist.

The drop in grain prices, 5.6% compared to the previous month, and vegetable oils (-3%) offset the rise in sugar (+1.5%), which is at “its highest level high since October 2016, due to fears linked to a drop in production projections in India, Thailand and China,” the organization noted.

The price of wheat fell 7%, “driven by strong production in Australia, improving crop conditions in the European Union, supplies from Russia and continued exports from Ukraine.”

For his part, world maize prices fell 4.6%, partly due to “expectations of a record harvest in Brazil” and rice prices fell 3.2% due to “harvests underway or imminent in the main exporters such as India, Vietnam and Thailand.