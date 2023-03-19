Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

WhatsApp

Email

(Berlin, March 7, 2023, poonal).- What actually happens when a loved one dies but we cannot say goodbye to them in the usual way because the measures to contain the pandemic do not allow it? Radio Matraca spoke to two women about this: Camila and Carito share with us their experiences of saying goodbye to a loved one in times of a pandemic.

Camila comes from Santiago de Chile and lives in Berlin. In June 2021 her grandmother died in Chile. This was a problem for Camila, because according to the protective measures in force in Chile, Camila, who lives in Berlin, would have had to go into quarantine after entering the country. Since the funerals usually take place after a day or two vigil, she could not have arrived in time for her grandmother’s funeral. She was mostly alone with her thoughts and feelings about her death. She had to accept that her grandmother’s life was really over and that “only memories and shared experiences remain,” says Camila. “Or accepting that stories have been created through that person’s life, and one of those stories is, for example, my life.”

So for Camila, death wasn’t just an ending, but rather a new phase of accepting death. But she didn’t succeed immediately: “For me it was a shock at first, like when time stands still. Time stood still for many weeks. Everything is somehow unreal. You only feel it because you know it, not because you see it or experience it. But it was a before and after process in the grieving phase, and that was very good for me.”

“Time stood still”

Carito lives with her boyfriend Eduardo in the Peruvian capital Lima. At the beginning of the pandemic, her boyfriend and roommate Pension died. She recalls: “Just a week before the pandemic, we were at the beach with him. At a saturday. And the next day it was said that from Monday no one was allowed to leave the house. He said, ‘Guys, I got infected, so I’m going to do my quarantine here at Chris’ house.’ He said he wasn’t feeling well, that he had a fever. We didn’t think it could be Covid because nobody around us had Covid. After a few days, Chris got in touch and wrote that Rente had to go to the hospital because his fever wouldn’t go down. And on Saturday morning Eduardo woke me up. He was crying and could hardly speak. He said pension was dead. I couldn’t believe it.”

For Carito from Peru, the death of her friend Rente was also so hard because the usual traditions and procedures relating to death were also not possible there due to the pandemic. There was no wake, just an online mass. After Rente died suddenly on April 4, 2020, Carito tried to come to terms with it: “You have to learn to understand that the person you lived with for three years is no longer there,” she reports. “Fortunately I wasn’t alone, but with Eduardo. We went to his room, lit candles and talked. After that I went to his room every day and cleaned it there. His room should be tidy, he should not be forgotten. His family was not allowed to pick up his belongings until August. I cleaned his things and always thought: how beautiful these things are, how beautiful is this picture! It was like meeting him all over again.”

The sadness dissolves

For Carito, however, it was not the first experience with death. She had previously lost her grandfather. This experience was “cathartic”: “After my grandfather died, for example, it was almost like a celebration. The memory of the moment of his death was terrifying, but later there was something inspiring, almost celebratory, about that moment. As if the grief somehow dissolves.”

However, the pandemic gave a new component to dealing with death: “This whole pandemic situation meant that many people lost everything,” recalls the Peruvian Carito. “They lost their family or their house. Because at least in Peru the hospital costs are unbelievably high. And everyone had to go through it alone. Because everyone fought for their family, because that couldn’t happen to you, you couldn’t get sick. I think it was a test by fire for many.”

Death is not given enough credit

And Chilean Camila believes that death is underappreciated: “There is no place for death; for after death we are of no use. When you die, you no longer produce anything, you are no longer part of society. And by that I don’t just mean physical death. I think in this society any shape that doesn’t fit the production standards is pushed aside. You can see the old people isolating themselves socially. And we will all die. And even though we know that, we don’t care about aging or about the sick,” says Camila, adding: “We all deserve to live in a way that allows us to live with love and joy.”

But in the society of capitalism, consumerism and increased production conditions in which we live, death and its handling do not receive the attention and appreciation they deserve. The pandemic has shown that this alienation and dehumanization can get worse, with very painful repercussions for those who have had to go through it: “We have different stages in life,” Camila reflects, “and one is dealing with death. And death is something we ignore far too much in our society. And the pandemic has only shown how hard it can be when you have to let go of someone and you can’t because you’re not allowed to.”

This post is dedicated to those who are no longer with us and who we carry in our hearts.

Translation and editing: Darius Ossami

There is a podcast for this article in German and Spanish.

Mourning in times of pandemic by News Pool Latin America is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 international.