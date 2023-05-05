The World Health Organization (WHO) each year develops a campaign, with the aim of maintaining a global profile on the importance of hand hygiene in health care, and uniting people in support of improving hand hygiene. hand hygiene around the world.

World Hand Hygiene Day is celebrated every May 5, a date that seeks to raise awareness about the importance of keeping hands clean to prevent diseases and infections. Since the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, hand hygiene has become even more crucial to prevent the spread of the virus, but this practice should be a constant in everyday life.

Hands are the main tool used to interact with the world around us, but they are also a potential source of germs and bacteria that can cause disease. Health specialists say that washing your hands correctly is one of the most effective ways to prevent the spread of infectious diseases and reduce the risk of contracting infections.

Expert

Laura Duque, nurse specialist in Quality Management and Health Audit, Clínica Los Rosales, explains that different health organizations worldwide have been demonstrating that one of the most cost-effective strategies to reduce the incidence rate of infections associated with health care, is hand hygiene.

“In health institutions, this strategy is one of permanent verification and continuous intervention; given that we are oriented to provide safe and quality care to all users”. He assures that this practice has been the fundamental basis in the professional practice of health personnel since 1847, and must be part of the self-care culture of all people.

Karen Melissa Ordóñez Díaz, Specialist in Infectious Diseases and Internal Medicine

1. Why is World Hand Hygiene Day important?

Hand hygiene is one of the most important interventions for the prevention of infections, unfortunately adherence and awareness of the importance of how to perform it properly is very low, not only among medical personnel, but also In the community, people do not sanitize their hands and there is no such culture. Commemorating a day for this is important because it reminds us of the importance of this measure that, despite being very simple, is not fulfilled.

What relationship do Infections Associated with Health Care IAAS have with this day?

The HAIs for their prevention are based on hand hygiene, it is important to remember that this not only prevents intra-hospital infections, but all kinds of infections and is very important for the community, such as diarrhea, respiratory infections, skin infections; For this reason, it must be remembered that hand hygiene should be carried out after going to the bathroom, before eating, after having had contact with high-touch surfaces, such as the railings of public transport buses or handling money.

Even after the COVID pandemic, is it still important to wash your hands?

Well, there is still covid, what happens is that thanks to vaccination, serious infections and ICU hospitalizations have decreased considerably, but respiratory infections such as influenza, adenovirus, are in force and all of them are transmitted mainly by contamination of the hands with respiratory secretions.

Recommendations for washing hands

“Hand hygiene involves hand washing with soap and water and also rubbing with alcoholic solutions known as glycerin alcohol.

Hand washing with soap and water should be done when hands are visibly dirty or after going to the bathroom, which is very important before preparing food. Have glycerinated alcohol on hand to be able to rub your hands or apply when you have had contact with high-touch surfaces, handled money. For example, touching your face, it is very important to clean your hands beforehand because viruses and bacteria can enter through the conjunctiva.”