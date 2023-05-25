World Health Organization General Assembly: Taiwan reporter tells the details of the process of successfully registering and receiving a certificate – BBC News 中文

57 minutes ago

The World Health Organization (WHO) decided this week to reject Taiwan’s participation in the World Health Organization as an observer.tournament(WHA) Afterwards, Taiwan’s official media Central News Agency stated that two journalists who had successfully applied for interview credentials were suddenly banned by UN staff for interviews on the day of the conference.。

According to Zeng Tingxuan and Tian Xiru, journalists of China Central News Agency stationed in Europe, when they received their press cards on the opening day of the annual meeting, they were stopped by a staff member and refused to give them, citing pressure from Beijing.

Zeng Tingxuan told the BBC in Chinese that the other party made it clear in English that they had received pressure from China a few days ago, so they could not be allowed to obtain the certificate.

“We received the interview permission a week ago, so the incident must have changed during this week. I asked the staff on the spot, how did China know that we had obtained the interview permission, and the staff replied to us: China knows everything.” Zeng Tingxuan told reporters.

Zeng Tingxuan explained that since 2009, Central News Agency has sent European journalists to Geneva to cover the World Health Assembly every year. Only during the new crown epidemic, when the conference was held online, there was no application. However, Taiwan has been unable to participate in the World Health Assembly as an observer since 2016. Central News Agency reporters in Europe have also been unable to obtain interview credentials. This year, Central News Agency reporters completed the online application and received approval notices, but they were unable to obtain their credentials when they came to the conference , this happens for the first time.

So far, the WHO has not responded to BBC Chinese inquiries on this matter. Beijing has also not responded to the matter.

In response to Taiwan's plight in the WHO, Chen Yixin, a legislator of Taiwan's opposition party Kuomintang, said on Wednesday (May 24) that the current WHA secretariat refuses Taiwan's participation based on the "one-China principle" of UN Resolution 2758, and the Taiwan government should adopt the 2016 In response to the "1992 Consensus, One China, Each Model", we replicated the successful membership model of the year and returned to the relevant United Nations organizations.

Based on this, the Taiwan Mainland Affairs Council responded that the CCP used the political premise of the “one-China principle” to block Taiwan’s participation in the conference, and that the proposals of Commissioner Chen Yixin “whether it caters to the CCP’s suspicion of political extortion is a public opinion for the society.”

However, the Paris-based Reporters Without Borders (RSF) issued a public statement opposing restrictions on journalists’ interviews on the grounds of nationality, which violates press freedom and the public’s right to information. The “Taiwan Foreign Correspondents’ Association” in Taipei also issued a statement criticizing the WHO.

In addition, WHO representatives, including the United States, France, and Japan, expressed their support for Taiwan’s participation as an observer at the conference in the past two days, saying that Taiwan’s experience in controlling the new crown epidemic is worth sharing with the world, and that public health should not be hindered by political factors. opinion sharing.

Taiwanese journalists turned away

According to Zeng Tingxuan, she and her colleagues submitted an interview application on the United Nations media application platform a few weeks ago. When applying, there was no option for “Republic of China” or “Taiwan” in the nationality column of the system, so the two first checked “Thailand” (Thailand), but in the remarks column, they noted that the Central News Agency reporter was from “Taiwan (Republic of China“). )”.

Afterwards, the two received confirmation emails on May 16 and 17 of the interview permission notification of the conference. However, at 8 a.m. Swiss time on May 22, Zeng Tingxuan and Tian Xiru were forbidden to collect evidence when they were collecting their documents at the United Nations Office in Geneva. Zeng Tingxuan said that the United Nations staff who used English at the time emphasized that "WHO no longer recognizes Taiwan passports." Can be released. However, the two did not have Taiwan compatriot certificates.

“He sounded very apologetic and had a good attitude, emphasizing that Beijing was putting pressure. He said that if he let us in, then his job would be lost.” Zeng Tingxuan told the BBC.

Some media once asked whether Taiwan could attend the WHA as an observer. At that time, the WHO responded to Radio France Internationale, saying that generally speaking, relevant decisions are made by WHO member states in the General Assembly with a “majority vote” and they abide by the results of the General Assembly vote.

The WHO’s public relations department has stated to the outside world that the World Health Assembly is held at the United Nations Office in Geneva, and the accreditation of journalists entering the UN Office in Geneva is the responsibility of the United Nations, not the WHO. The current policy of the United Nations is that the headquarters is only open to those who have the status of a member of the United Nations.

Taiwan’s WHO dilemma

The World Health Organization, established in 1948 and affiliated with the United Nations, is the WHO that monitors global epidemic prevention and medical issues. It has always been an international organization that Taiwan hopes to continue to participate in and contact.

In 2009, when Ma Ying-jeou was president, Taiwan received an invitation letter. Taiwan was invited to participate in the World Health Assembly in the name of Chinese Taipei (Chinese Taipei), as an observer, and as a minister. Ma Ying-jeou explained to the public that the reason for his success lies in international support, domestic consensus, and “cross-strait peace.” At that time, the Secretary-General of the WHO was Margaret Chan from Hong Kong. However, Lin Shijia, executive director of the “Taiwan Medical Association” which has long promoted Taiwan’s accession to the WHO, said in a Chinese interview with the BBC that Ma Ying-jeou accepted the “1992 Consensus” at that time, and also objected to the WHO document calling Taiwan a province of China. Do not make any protests and thus be able to participate in WHO meetings or affairs.

In 2016, after Tsai Ing-wen of the Democratic Progressive Party took office as the president of Taiwan, she did not want Taiwan to compromise on the name and position of the WHO, nor did she recognize the “1992 Consensus”. With observer status at WHO, it is also not possible to participate in the General Assembly. In 2018, Beijing put pressure on the conference, claiming that Taiwan could not be independent from China during the conference. Taiwan representatives and accompanying media were denied entry to the conference. Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen protested to the international community.

In 2019, Taiwan was also unable to participate in the vaccine procurement conference for five years because of pressure from Beijing. In 2020, when the new crown epidemic broke out, Taiwan’s epidemic prevention experience made countries believe that there is no reason to exclude Taiwan’s participation in the WHO in terms of the value of global defense of public health. At the end of January 2020, Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau and then Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe both publicly expressed their support for Taiwan’s participation in WHO meetings, which is unprecedented. The British “Economist” published a column on March 26 of that year saying that “the exclusion of Taiwan from the WHO is a global loss.”