World Health Organization General Assembly: Taiwan reporter tells the details of the process of successfully registering and receiving a certificate – BBC News 中文

World Health Organization General Assembly: Taiwan reporter tells the details of the process of successfully registering and receiving a certificate

The World Health Organization (WHO) decided this week to reject Taiwan’s participation in the World Health Organization as an observer.tournament(WHA) Afterwards, Taiwan’s official media Central News Agency stated that two journalists who had successfully applied for interview credentials were suddenly banned by UN staff for interviews on the day of the conference.

According to Zeng Tingxuan and Tian Xiru, journalists of China Central News Agency stationed in Europe, when they received their press cards on the opening day of the annual meeting, they were stopped by a staff member and refused to give them, citing pressure from Beijing.

Zeng Tingxuan told the BBC in Chinese that the other party made it clear in English that they had received pressure from China a few days ago, so they could not be allowed to obtain the certificate.

“We received the interview permission a week ago, so the incident must have changed during this week. I asked the staff on the spot, how did China know that we had obtained the interview permission, and the staff replied to us: China knows everything.” Zeng Tingxuan told reporters.

