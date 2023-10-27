World Health: We urgently need $80 million to provide relief to the West Bank and Gaza

The World Health Organization said on Friday that it urgently needs an estimated $80 million to meet humanitarian needs in the West Bank and Gaza Strip and to conduct emergency response planning for Egypt, Lebanon, Syria and Jordan until the end of 2023.

Israeli Air Force planes are bombing the Gaza Strip in an unprecedented and intense manner this Friday evening.

A number of injured people arrived at Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Yunis as a result of violent Israeli raids, according to what our correspondent reported.

The death toll from the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, on the 21st day of the war, rose to 7,326 martyrs, including 3,038 children, 1,726 women, and 414 elderly people, in addition to 18,967 people being wounded with various injuries.

Several demonstrations in support of Palestine, in support of Gaza, and to denounce the occupation’s aggression against it, which has been ongoing for 21 days, were launched in a number of Arab and European countries today, Friday.

