Home » World Health: We urgently need $80 million to provide relief to the West Bank and Gaza
News

World Health: We urgently need $80 million to provide relief to the West Bank and Gaza

by admin
World Health: We urgently need $80 million to provide relief to the West Bank and Gaza

The World Health Organization said on Friday that it urgently needs an estimated $80 million to meet humanitarian needs in the West Bank and Gaza Strip and to conduct emergency response planning for Egypt, Lebanon, Syria and Jordan until the end of 2023.

Israeli Air Force planes are bombing the Gaza Strip in an unprecedented and intense manner this Friday evening.

A number of injured people arrived at Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Yunis as a result of violent Israeli raids, according to what our correspondent reported.

The death toll from the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, on the 21st day of the war, rose to 7,326 martyrs, including 3,038 children, 1,726 women, and 414 elderly people, in addition to 18,967 people being wounded with various injuries.

Several demonstrations in support of Palestine, in support of Gaza, and to denounce the occupation’s aggression against it, which has been ongoing for 21 days, were launched in a number of Arab and European countries today, Friday.

_________________

watched Live broadcast of Al-Ghad TV

See also  Psychological support for pregnant Ukrainian women: a branch in Turin at the Sant'Anna hospital

You may also like

From Heartache to Happiness: How One Couple Found...

“The vote that you will give for me...

Serious situation but with opportunities: Crypto miners in...

‘I Live Alone’ Kian 84 completes the full...

Body of Missing Tourist Found in Playa Escondida,...

Casanare and Meta at risk of protests, riots...

Experts Lead Efforts to Green Over 30 Million...

Decision on weapons and knife ban zone in...

The organization of the 2030 World Cup final...

The Maine Mass Shooting: A Look into the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy