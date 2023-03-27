The Region in the heart of the worldaerospace economics, to start collaborations in a strategic sector, with high added value, which today represents one of the main drivers of innovation and development at a global level. But also to strengthen common job opportunities in the fields of advanced medicine and some life sciences. Destination HoustonTexas is an opportunity for the Data Valley Emilia-Romagna and the regional ecosystem of innovation: universities, research centres, clusters, businesses.

The delegation

The new institutional mission of the Emilia-Romagna Region in the United States, led by the president Stefano Bonaccini and with the regional councilor for economic development, Vincenzo Collatogether with the Deputy Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy, Valentine Valentinito the lieutenant colonel Gaetanofabrizio Tavano for the Ministry of Defense and to the Colonel Walter Villadei for the Italian Air Force. In the delegation also the major companies of the Emilia-Romagna aerospace chain, the universities and research centers active in this sector. But also important companies operating in the field of life sciences.

After last year’s missions in Massachusetts e Pennsylvaniadedicated to agreements and new collaborations in the life sciences and pharmaceutical, advanced manufacturing and agri-food sectors, and in California e Silicon Valleya new important opportunity to strengthen relations with the United States, exchange opportunities and the international positioning of the Emilia-Romagna system, with the first objective of strengthening the conditions for a sustainable growth and the good occupation.

The appointments

Among the scheduled appointments, those at Johnson Space Centerthe world‘s first manned spaceflight center Nasaand ad Axioma group specializing in aerospace technology and space mission management.

And then the meetings at Greater Houston Partnership, the organization that brings together the main economic realities of the Houston area; with the high-tech giant Hewlett Packard Enterprise; the Space Institute of Rice University; the aerospace exploration company Intuitive Machine; Houston spaceport e Nanoracks two companies engaged in providing services in the aerospace field.

Until Ascend Texas, the aerospace conference in which hundreds of operators in the sector will participate. Also on the agenda are initiatives at Texas Medical Center, MD Anderson Cancer Center of the University of Texas, Methodist Houstonthree leading realities of advanced research and assistance in the health field.

