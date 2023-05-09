World Lupus Day is one of the main causes of decline in physical capabilities and deaths among young women in Morocco

The Rare Diseases Coalition in Morocco and the Moroccan Association of Autoimmune and Systemic Diseases, chaired by Dr. Khadija Mousiar, join the “World Lupus Day”, which is organized by the International Lupus Federation on May 10 of each year, in order to improve awareness of the unknown aspects of this immune disease. A rare autoimmune disease that affects more than 5 million people worldwide, mainly women in 9 out of 10 cases, and most often they are young. The disease is potentially fatal and is indeed one of the leading causes of death among young women in the world and in Morocco. Even more surprising, many people mistake it for an infectious disease (such as AIDS), which further isolates patients a little more. A global survey in 2020 showed that it severely affects mobility and the ability to carry out normal activities.

Multifaceted disease

Lupus erythematosus is a chronic autoimmune disease, the signs of the disease are very diverse that is why we call it “a disease with 1000 faces”: fever, weight loss, fatigue, joint / muscle pain, vision problems, depression, psychological or mental symptoms …. But one of the most important symptoms of the disease is sensitivity to the sun, which affects 80% of patients and leads to the appearance of sunburn Large red skin patches Take the shape of a butterfly covering the face and the cheeks bronchus the nose. . The name of the disease refers to this red mark that appears on the patient’s face and resembles a carnival mask.

The progression of the disease is unpredictable

The severity of the disease varies greatly from one patient to another and in the patient himself according to his life periods. The disease can remain latent for several years until a relapse, which can be very severe and lead to organ failure (cerebral or pulmonary hemorrhage, kidney failure), especially during or immediately after pregnancy, is a high-risk period. These changes in the disease complicate the diagnosis, which is often made late. Although early diagnosis of the disease is possible, thanks to biological tests that detect some autoantibodies, which are produced by the immune system and directed against the body’s organs.

Lupus causes many deaths among young women

A 2018 US study showed that lupus It is the tenth leading cause of death among women between the ages of 15 and 24 And the fifth among women who in same The age group among the poorest, black and Hispanic population. It can be certain that the latter percentage also applies to Morocco, where the disease affects about 20,000 women. Lupus, the most common rare disease, is a major public health problem in our country. The situation is even worse in sub-Saharan Africa, which is the region most affected by this disease in the world.

The disease is currently being better controlled

The management of lupus has made tremendous progress in recent decades: the 5-year survival rate in France was less than 50% in 1955 and is now over 90%. In the absence of a cure for the disease, treatment aims to prevent complications and control symptoms, mainly by using hydroxychloroquine (Plaquenil) and also in the aftermath of attacks, we use cortisone, immunosuppressants and innovative therapies, biological therapies (which have only one drawback high cost).

There are several types of lupus. The systemic form that attacks many organs and the “cutaneous” form, which is generally simple and remains confined to the skin. The disease may result from taking some medications, and it is reversible when the drug in question is discontinued….

Significant effects on physical capabilities and quality of life

In a global survey of patients in more than 70 countries in 2020 by the Lupus International Federation, nearly 7 in 10 participants reported that lupus impairs their physical movement. The majority of survey respondents indicated that they were unable to carry out their daily activities without difficulty, including walking up and down stairs (67%) and doing household chores (69%) such as vacuuming. And one in 10 people needs a cane or other device to get around. It also seems that all patients have difficulty getting out of bed due to the feeling of general fatigue caused by the disease.

This investigation clearly demonstrates, if necessary, the devastating effects that lupus can have on the lives of those who suffer from it.

In conclusion

This day is also an opportunity to educate women about autoimmune diseases that target them in particular, of which lupus is one of the most dangerous forms. In these diseases, the immune system, which normally protects against microbes or substances foreign to the body, is disrupted and turns against the body’s own cells. These diseases affect 10% of the world‘s population and more than 75% are women. One in six women has been affected or will be affected during her lifetime by these very diverse disorders (eg hyperthyroidism – multiple sclerosis, type 1 diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, Sjögren’s disease…)!

Casablanca, May 8, 2023

Dr. Khadija Musyar

Internal medicine specialist and president of the Moroccan Society of Autoimmune and Systemic Diseases

President of the Rare Diseases Alliance in Morocco

