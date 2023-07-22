Home » World Mongolian Entrepreneurs Conference promotes economic and trade cooperation in green agricultural and livestock products
Hohhot, July 22, 2023 – The World Mongolian Entrepreneurs Conference held a special event on economic and trade cooperation in green agricultural and livestock products. The conference, with the theme of “Cherishing the ‘Mongolia’ Grassland and Love the ‘Business‘ Agriculture and Animal Husbandry Industry,” took place in Hohhot.

Bao Xianhua, vice chairman of the autonomous region, delivered a keynote speech during the event. In his address, he highlighted Inner Mongolia’s significant achievements in the agricultural and livestock sector. He mentioned that the region has consistently exceeded 70 billion catties of grain output for four consecutive years, with more than half of it being supplied to the rest of the country. Inner Mongolia also leads in the production of milk, mutton, beef, cashmere, and forage, ranking first in the nation.

One of the notable highlights of the event was the unveiling of the “Professor’s Workstation” of China Agricultural University. This collaboration aims to enhance research and development efforts in the agricultural and livestock industry, focusing on areas such as prefabricated vegetables and the cashmere industry.

Entrepreneurs from diverse sectors delivered keynote speeches, sharing insights and experiences on the development of the prefabricated vegetables and cashmere industries. These industries hold enormous potential and can contribute significantly to the region’s economic growth and sustainability.

The World Mongolian Entrepreneurs Conference provides a platform for entrepreneurs to exchange ideas, explore opportunities, and foster cooperation in various industries. The conference aims to promote the development of green agricultural and livestock products, emphasizing the importance of sustainability and environmental protection.

As the event concluded, attendees expressed optimism and commitment towards further enhancing economic and trade cooperation in green agricultural and livestock products. The World Mongolian Entrepreneurs Conference has proven to be an essential platform for driving economic growth and promoting sustainable development in Inner Mongolia.

