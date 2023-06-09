World Oceans Day Why is it celebrated?

Today, June 8, World Oceans Day is celebrated, a date designed to raise awareness about the importance of the oceans and promote their conservation.

The oceans are vital for life on Earth, as they generate most of the oxygen we breathe, regulate the climate and are home to a great diversity of marine species.

On this day, the adoption of measures to protect and preserve the oceans is promoted. Governments, organizations and individuals around the world are encouraged to take concrete actions, such as reducing marine pollution, encouraging sustainable fishing, creating marine protected areas and promoting the responsible use of marine resources.

In addition, the importance of education and awareness about the oceans is highlighted. It is critical that future generations understand the importance of the oceans and adopt sustainable practices for their conservation. Likewise, people are urged to explore and enjoy the oceans responsibly, respecting marine life and avoiding activities that cause damage to marine ecosystems.

On this Oceans Day, let’s remember that the oceans are fundamental to our well-being and that of the planet. Every action, no matter how small, counts in the protection and conservation of these valuable ecosystems.

Data

The Pacific Ocean is the largest in the world, covering approximately 30% of the Earth’s surface.

The Mariana Trench, in the Pacific Ocean, is the deepest point on Earth, reaching a depth of approximately 11,034 meters.

70% of the Earth’s surface is covered by oceans, but less than 5% of the oceans have been explored and mapped in detail.

The Atlantic Ocean is home to the Gulf Stream, a warm ocean current that influences the climate of the East Coast of the United States and Western Europe. It helps maintain milder temperatures in those regions compared to other areas at similar latitudes.

The ocean contains a large number of sunken treasures, such as shipwrecks and submerged cities. Some of these sites have become popular destinations for divers keen on underwater exploration.

The oceans are the habitat of a wide variety of species, but they are also home to extreme forms of life. In the depths of the ocean there are creatures that survive in conditions of high pressure, extremely cold temperatures and a lack of sunlight.

Oceans Day is celebrated every year on June 8. This date was designated by the United Nations in 2008.