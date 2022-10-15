Home News World of sailing in mourning: the Olympian Roberto Vencato has died
News

World of sailing in mourning: the Olympian Roberto Vencato has died

by admin
World of sailing in mourning: the Olympian Roberto Vencato has died

In the early hours of this morning, Friday 14 October, Roberto Vencato passed away and the whole world of Trieste sailing, national and international, is gathering around his wife Lai.

Olympic in 470 in Montreal together with Roberto Sponza, the sailor from Trieste was coach of the national and Olympic team (four five-circle campaigns to his credit, with “his” athletes who have won twelve world titles, five Europeans and three golds at the Mediterranean Games).

Velaio as well as a sailor, in the loft first by Ullman and then Eurosail, he designed and built sails for dinghies, monotypes and offshore boats. In Barcolana the friends of the Ufo28 Bandito – on board among others Roberto Sponza, the owner Kicca Tuniz and Gianfranco Noè – had wanted to support Vencato in his most difficult days.

A big red heart with the word Roby was the protagonist by winning the Barcolana by Night and finishing second in the category at the Autumn Cup.

A disappearance that immediately made the rounds of the web, collecting many demonstrations of condolence.

See also  Daniela Pradella, janitor of Itis Galilei and wife of the principal, died. Mourning in Godega

You may also like

Small cracks in the omnipotence of Xi Jinping...

Ivrea, the ring of the late Furno to...

Who will succeed Li Keqiang?Japanese expert: Hu Chunhua...

Weapon of Taggia, a woman dies in the...

All the delegations attending the 20th National Congress...

[Provincial Emergency Management Department]Risk prevention, safety and stability_Shaanxi...

“Aaa Aggiesi”, Ponte nelle Alpi and Soverzene reward...

The series of conferences of “Endeavoring the New...

The perfect pocket money. How to educate children...

The per capita life expectancy of Beijing registered...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy