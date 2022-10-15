In the early hours of this morning, Friday 14 October, Roberto Vencato passed away and the whole world of Trieste sailing, national and international, is gathering around his wife Lai.

Olympic in 470 in Montreal together with Roberto Sponza, the sailor from Trieste was coach of the national and Olympic team (four five-circle campaigns to his credit, with “his” athletes who have won twelve world titles, five Europeans and three golds at the Mediterranean Games).

Velaio as well as a sailor, in the loft first by Ullman and then Eurosail, he designed and built sails for dinghies, monotypes and offshore boats. In Barcolana the friends of the Ufo28 Bandito – on board among others Roberto Sponza, the owner Kicca Tuniz and Gianfranco Noè – had wanted to support Vencato in his most difficult days.

A big red heart with the word Roby was the protagonist by winning the Barcolana by Night and finishing second in the category at the Autumn Cup.

A disappearance that immediately made the rounds of the web, collecting many demonstrations of condolence.