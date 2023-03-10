Facebook

The onda-info 559 is all iin the sense of feminist protest.

The focus is on the right to physical self-determination and the right to social protest.

It’s about strong women fighting tirelessly for their rights – like the feminist collective „Make Tequiofrom Oaxaca in southern Mexico.

Or the Peruvian activist Lourdes Huanca, who spoke to onda about the protests in Peru and what people are demanding.

A guest post by our friends of the Radio Lora in Munich leads us to an activist in El Salvador who is fighting for women’s right to self-determination after spending more than ten years in prison.

There are also successes to note in the fight for women’s rights:

In Chile, the right to abortion has been enshrined in the Chilean constitution since 2022, and in Colombia, abortion up to the 24th week has been legal since February 2022.

In Mexico, menstrual products have now been fully tax-exempt and householders have been eligible for Social Security for several months, giving them access to medical care without having to pay for it entirely themselves, as was previously the case.

Finally, we commemorate, with the new song by Rudethe German-Iranian artist TriXstar and the artist Osy “Jin Jiyan Azadi” – all people who lost their lives or their freedom in the struggle for self-determination and freedom rights in Iran. Human rights organizations have so far assumed more than 500 fatalities.

Have a good half hour and a powerful March 8th, as always

das onda-info Team

onda info 559 – 8M special 2023 by News Pool Latin America is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 international.