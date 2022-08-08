Listen to the audio version of the article

The superenalotto reaches a new record: the highest jackpot in the history of the competition breaks through the 250 million mark. To be exact, tomorrow’s draw, 9 August, will give away 250,400,000 euros: the most conspicuous prize money not only in Italy but, at the moment, all over the world. Suffice it to say that the US Mega Millions lottery is in second place with $ 52 million up for grabs. In Italy, the last winning sestina dates back to May 22, 2021.

The last kissed by Fortune

Then, the small Marche village of Montappone celebrated the victory of 156 million. The previous record of the highest Superenalotto jackpot, however, belongs to Lodi. It was August 13, 2019 and a lucky winner took home 209 million with a ticket for just 2 euros with the numbers chosen at random from the terminal. The lucky one who withdrew the win two months after the draw is still unknown today.

And another record is also upon us, that of the temporal distance between one win and another. In the event that in the next two draws the winning sixth is not hit, in fact, the record of 15 months and 11 days between one jackpot and another would be exceeded.

Twenty-five years of awards

In its 25-year history, Superenalotto has distributed a total of 124 jackpots, becoming a popular phenomenon throughout Italy in a quarter of a century. On the podium of the most conspicuous prize pools, behind the primacy of Lodi, there are the 177 million won in Sperlonga in 2010 and the 163 million in Vibo Valentia in 2016. In the first 5 winnings, in three cases the sixth of dreams was achieved with a only 2 or 3 euro ticket. Among the most awarded regions, as reported by the specialized agency Agipronews, Campania is in first place with 18 wins, followed by Lazio with 16 and Emilia Romagna with 13. Puglia just off the podium with 10 wins, then Tuscany and Veneto with 9. There are three regions in which a 6 is never achieved: Valle d’Aosta, Trentino Alto Adige and Molise. Among the cities, Rome is the one in which the most jackpots have been achieved, 10, for a total of over 132 million. Sassari followed, with 5 jackpots worth a total of 111 million euros, while another 111 million euros were hit in Naples, with 4 jackpots hit.

Since 2009 participation also online

From 2009 to participate in the competition, which started on 1st December 1997, it is also possible to play online on the website www.sisal.it. All information on the competition is available on superenalotto.it, authorized by the State Monopolies as the only official channel for consumers.