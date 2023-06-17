Today is World Sea Turtle Day, a day dedicated to raising awareness about the importance of these species and promoting their conservation in the oceans around the world.

Sea turtles are fascinating and iconic creatures, but they also face numerous threats that endanger their survival.

Sea turtles play a vital role in marine ecosystems. They are considered keystone species, as they help maintain the balance and health of the oceans. These incredible creatures contribute to the control of jellyfish and seaweed populations, as well as the dispersal of nutrients in coastal ecosystems. In addition, they are indicators of the health status of the oceans, since any negative impact on their populations may be a reflection of environmental degradation.

Unfortunately, sea turtles face numerous global threats. Habitat destruction and fragmentation, marine pollution, bycatch, climate change, and poaching are just some of the main causes of its decline. These threats have led to many species of sea turtles being critically endangered.

On this World Sea Turtle Day, a call to action is issued to protect and conserve these endangered species. Education and awareness are critical to fostering positive change. It is important to highlight the importance of adopting sustainable practices in our daily activities, such as reducing the use of single-use plastics, avoiding littering the oceans, and supporting conservation efforts and protection of marine habitats.

World Sea Turtle Day is an opportunity to celebrate the beauty and importance of these amazing creatures and remember the shared responsibility to protect and preserve the oceans and their inhabitants.