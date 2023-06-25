World Seafarer’s Day | Nantong Maritime Safety Administration brings maritime government services closer to seafarers_Jiangsu China Net

China Jiangsu Network, June 25, Nantong Communication June 25 is the 13th “World Seaman’s Day”. Recently, Nantong Maritime Safety Administration took this opportunity to organize a A “Maritime Government Service Reception Day” event, more than 100 social seamen who participated in the training at the school participated in it.

The operational safety, security and environmental protection of the international shipping industry are inseparable from the services and contributions of seafarers. With respect to the crew, the staff of Nantong Maritime Safety Administration sent festive blessings to the crew who participated in the training, and combined with relevant regulations on issues such as the competency examination, on-board probation and certificate of competency for non-transport ship crew that are generally concerned by the crew , method, explained in detail. During the event, attention was paid to hot issues such as the protection of the rights and interests of the crew and the optimization of the career development environment, and heated and in-depth exchanges were conducted with the crew.

In order to effectively improve the quality of maritime service crew, necessary means of information technology are indispensable. This event brought a new type of mobile government service equipment, which can change personal information online, and the application and production of certificates are no longer restricted by the venue. At the event, the staff of the bureau’s government affairs center demonstrated the basic functions and operation methods of the new equipment, and distributed government affairs brochures and convenience service cards of the Jiangsu Maritime Safety Administration.

“Today, the new ‘seafarer’s ID information self-collection terminal’ we set up at the service site of Jiangsu Aviation Academy has also been officially put into use. In the future, students and seafarers who come to train will be able to self-handle seaman’s ID information collection on campus.” Nantong Said the staff of the crew management office of the Maritime Safety Administration. (Feng Quanchao, Zhao Muhua, Qin Xinhua)

