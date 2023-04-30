World soccer legends congratulated Nacional on his birthday

The reason why Atlético Nacional rejected sponsorship from the Medellín Mayor’s Office

Some months ago, The Medellín Mayor’s Office decided to sponsor the city teams, Atlético Nacional and Deportivo Independiente Medellín. The idea was to strengthen the city’s brand and its slogan, which they seek to strengthen internationally.

‘Medellín, everything flourishes here’, has the DIM on the back of his shirt. By right of equality, the Mayor offered this sponsorship to both institutionsalso taking advantage of the presence of the country teams in the Copa Conmebol Libertadores.

To the surprise of many, while Deportivo Independiente Medellín accepted the sponsorship and presented it with great fanfare and cymbals in a commitment between Poderoso and Independiente Santa Fe, in Atlético Nacional was not accepted this new sponsor and decided not to put the city brand on his shirt.

Atlético Nacional did not want to receive the sponsorship of the Medellín Mayor’s Office

The reason why Club Verdolaga did not want to have the word ‘Medellín’ on their shirt goes beyond economic or administrative differences, because according to the President of Nacional, Mauricio Navarro, the reason why they did not accept sponsorship at the time is purely political.

“More than saying sponsorship, it is that Nacional has a policy and it is that it does not want to politicize soccer. So, if that is going to be taken as a horse for the political issue, we are not going to be part of it. So, at the beginning of the year or at the end of last year there were some meetings on the subject, I would say a vase from Llorente to the fertilizers, but it was very clear that our topic is only sports and not political.

It is also noteworthy that who presented the sponsorship for the DIM was the Secretary of Government Juan Pablo Ramírezwho appears in the photo with Daniel Ossa Giraldo, President of the People’s Team SA, the same one who was indicated by the directives to support barrismo in the city.

How much sponsorship did the Medellín Mayor’s Office offer to Atlético Nacional?

KienyKe.com was able to find out the value that the Medellín Mayor’s Office was willing to pay through the brand ‘Medellín, everything flourishes here’ on the back of the Atlético Nacional shirt. The price that the ‘Purslane’ rejected was approximately two billion pesos (2,000,000,000 COP), during the year 2023.

A KienyKe journalistic team also consulted Daniel Quintero, Mayor of Medellín, about this sponsorship. This is what he replied to us:

“I think there was more of a misunderstanding when the offer was made. We also discussed that with the team. They are going to think about sponsoring the Nacional for next year as well., but it would be next year. I think, but we are completely open, they are our teams, we finance Medellín, it is a cycling team and we give it a similar, similar amount.

However, if we analyze Quintero’s words, the sponsorship for Atlético Nacional would arrive in 2024, the date on which Medellín would have a new mayor in the city. Even so, the president explained the reason why he decided to invest in the soccer teams of the capital of Antioquia:

And what I asked myself at the time is why we support, for example, a cycling team that is very important and we love it very much and it has given us all the achievements we have won in all the tours of Colombia, but we do not support the teams that suffered the pandemic, that have suffered all the problems. We must also say the stadium every time it lends itself to a game, to a concert, that is an economic impact for the teams and that is why we in an act of some kind of balancingWe did an exercise. In this case, Medellín received it. In the next year, Medellín and Nacional will receive it,” said Mayor Daniel Quintero.