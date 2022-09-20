China Net Travel, September 20th From September 17th to 19th, the 3rd Dahe Civilization Tourism Forum, jointly sponsored by the World Tourism Alliance, the Shanxi Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, the Shanxi Provincial Department of Ecology and Environment, the Linfen Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China, and the Linfen Municipal People’s Government, the World Tourism Alliance · The Yellow River Dialogue and the Summit of the Important Experimental Zone for Ecological Protection and High-quality Development in the Yellow River Basin were held in Yunqiu Mountain, Linfen City, Shanxi Province.

Shao Hong, Vice Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and Executive Vice Chairman of the Central Committee of Jiusan Society, attended the opening ceremony and announced the opening. Minister of Ecology and Environment Huang Runqiu, Deputy Secretary of Shanxi Provincial Party Committee and Governor Lan Foan, and Chairman of the World Tourism Alliance Duan Qiang attended the opening ceremony and delivered speeches. Shanxi Province Vice Governor Zhang Fuming presided over the opening ceremony, Wu Wei, Member of the Standing Committee of Shanxi Provincial Party Committee and Minister of Propaganda Department, Liu Shijun, Secretary General of World Tourism Alliance, and Nigerian Ambassador to China Baba · Ahmed· Diplomats from Jeddah, Bangladesh, Croatia, Egypt and other countries in China, members of the World Tourism Alliance, experts and scholars, and representatives of enterprises in the provinces and cities along the Yellow River attended the meeting.During the event, the “Ambassador Forest” tree-planting activity was also held. The leaders and guests who participated in the meeting planted trees together to plant “hope”.Seedlings” to promote the green and sustainable development of the Yellow River Basin.

(Shao Hong, Vice Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and Executive Vice Chairman of the Central Committee of the Jiusan Society)

(Duan Qiang, Chairman of the World Tourism Alliance)

9On the afternoon of March 18, “The Third Dahe Civilization Tourism Forum – World Tourism Alliance · The Yellow River Dialogue was successfully held. Liu Shijun, Secretary General of the World Tourism Alliance, Yan Jianguo, Member of the Standing Committee of the Linfen Municipal Party Committee and Minister of Propaganda, attended and delivered speeches. Wang Aiqin, Director of the Shanxi Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism presided over the forum.· and· Together – River Ecological Protection and Better Life”, they shared their experience in resource protection, innovation and development, cultural inheritance, etc., and contributed wisdom to inherit the civilization of the river basin and promote the high-quality development of river tourism.

(Liu Shijun, Secretary General of the World Tourism Alliance)

Liu Shijun, Secretary-General of the World Tourism Alliance, said in his speech that tourism is a bridge to spread civilization, exchange culture and enhance friendship. It is of great significance to gather on the shore of the Yellow River this time to explore and practice the concept of “river ecological protection and a better life”. .The World Tourism Alliance will continue to strengthen exchanges with relevant countries and regions in the world‘s major river basins, cooperate closely, and move forward hand in hand to make greater contributions to the development and recovery of global tourism, a better and happy life for mankind, and the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.contribute.

(Yan Jianguo, member of the Standing Committee of the Linfen Municipal Party Committee and Minister of Propaganda)

Yan Jianguo, Standing Committee of the Linfen Municipal Committee of Shanxi Province and Minister of Propaganda, mentioned, “World Tourism Alliance · “Yellow River Dialogue” is a specific measure to thoroughly implement the spirit of the important speech on ecological protection and high-quality development in the Yellow River Basin. Linfen City will take the river as the link, culture as the soul, and development as the theme, and adhere to mutual learning, harmony and cooperation among civilizations. win-win.

(Wang Aiqin, Director of Shanxi Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism)

Wang Aiqin, director of the Shanxi Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, mentioned when chairing the forum that with the full support of all parties, the international influence of the Yellow River Dialogue has become increasingly prominent, and Shanxi will continue to communicate and cooperate with all parties to create a beautiful business card for Shanxi culture and tourism.

In the keynote speech session, Xia Zehan, the representative of UNESCO in China, delivered a speech on “Exchange and Mutual Learning between the Great River Basin and World Civilizations” in the form of a video speech. He praised the huge ecological benefits of China‘s river chief system in the process of restoring rivers, and combined with UNESCO’s Intergovernmental Hydrology Program, he proposed that bridging the gap between data and knowledge is an important issue in integrated water resources management, and water education needs to be strengthened. Promote river cultural exchanges between different river basins.

Nagra Naguib, Chargé d’affaires of the Embassy of the Arab Republic of Egypt in China, delivered a keynote speech on the theme of “River Harmony and Common Prosperity”. She mentioned that currently rivers are facing challenges such as climate change and environmental pollution. Egypt and China share common visions and interests in protecting rivers. They should share the concept of river governance and shoulder the responsibility of protecting rivers.

Xiong Zhaozheng, a famous contemporary Chinese poet, writer and historian, with the theme of “River is the Cradle of Civilization”, reviewed the literati and classic cultural works of the past dynasties, and interpreted the dialogue between people and the Yellow River, culture and the Yellow River. He believes that the Yellow River has gifted the splendid culture of Chinese civilization, and the dialogue on the Yellow River is a beneficial exploration of culture, which is worthy of long-term continuation.

Liang Xiaosheng, a famous contemporary Chinese writer and screenwriter, delivered a keynote speech on the theme of “Dahe Civilization (Yellow River Culture)”. He said that the relationship between human beings and water can be summed up in six words, namely “survival, production, and living”, which is closely related to “agriculture, rural areas, and farmers”. Protecting the ecological environment of the Yellow River is the premise for the majority of people to live a good and happy life.

The theme of Wu Bihu’s speech is “The Yellow River as a Cultural Region and Cultural Route: Identity and Difference”. He said that the great rivers of the world breed different cultures, which are both coherent and different. For example, the Yellow River, the mother river of our country, has its own characteristics and blends with each other along the Yellow River. We should take the construction and protection of the Yellow River National Cultural Park as an opportunity and use tourism as a carrier to promote cultural inheritance and exchanges.

Roundtable Dialogue Session, Charge d’Affaires of the Croatian Embassy in China, Vicera· Fabrio, Yao Yanbo, professor, doctoral tutor, and vice president of the School of Tourism and Service of Nankai University, Ge Shuijing, chairman of Shanxi Federation of Literary and Art Circles, Du Xuewen, chairman of Shanxi Writers Association, and Wang Shanzhuan, executive vice president and secretary general of China Poetry Society “Civilizations are colorful because of exchanges, and civilizations are enriched because of mutual learning”, which provides inspiration and reference for building the Yellow River Cultural Tourism Belt with international influence.

At present, China‘s ecological civilization construction is in full swing, and the idea that lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets is deeply rooted in the hearts of the people. People along the Yellow River have a stronger desire to pursue green mountains, clear water, blue sky and pure land, bringing new opportunities to the Yellow River Basin. The World Tourism Alliance will continue to give full play to its advantages as a platform for international and domestic exchanges and cooperation, and join hands with relevant countries in the world‘s major river basins to jointly promote regional cooperation in river civilization tourism, and promote the establishment of cross-regional government-led, market and social participation. The culture radiates the brilliance of the times, and the Dahe civilization blooms brightly.(Gosaku Ichicho)