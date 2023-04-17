World Trade Center receives certification

Icontec certified the integrated management system under ISO 14001 – 45001 and 9001 national standards and IQNET international standards, to the World Trade Center Cali PH.

“Motivated by the challenge of managing such a large co-ownership and understanding the high degree of vulnerability to which we are exposed to keep the 24-story operation up to date where a shopping center, a specialist tower and a corporate tower with the presence of recognized companies in the country, we come in search of development and positioning that allows us to obtain a place in the market. For this reason, since 2020 we set ourselves the task of overcoming the different phases that would allow us to become fully certified,” says Carlos Henao, manager of World Trade Center Cali PH – Pacific Shopping Center.

The commitment was to an integrated management system, that is, they proposed to certify their integral management system: quality system, environmental system, and occupational health and safety system. And for this it was necessary to define and exhaust some previous phases. The first one was to learn from ISO 14001 (environmental), 45001 (occupational health and safety) and 9001 (quality) standards.

Now, the most important challenge for this great company from Cali is to maintain the certifications, since they are audited every year. If they succeed, it will be a clear sign that they continue to do things well.

For the years 2023 and 2024, without a doubt, the goal will be to finish occupying the commercial platform that still has 8% availability, so that what is missing is very little.

