World: UN Secretary-General: “We can learn a lot from indigenous people”

(New York, 17. 04.2023 To be served) The United Nations Permanent Forum on Indigenous Affairs began its 22nd session on April 17 with a call from UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to respect the rights of indigenous communities. We could learn a lot from them, he said. The ten-day event took place at the United Nations Headquarters in New York City. Indigenous delegations from all over the world were represented.

Guterres called for the rights of indigenous people to be respected and their sustainable practices to be followed. “The so-called ‘green economy’ is not a new concept for indigenous communities,” he stressed. “It’s a way of life that goes back thousands of years. We can learn a lot from their wisdom, their knowledge, their social structures, their experiences,” he added.

During the opening, he also pointed out that indigenous people have always understood that the health of the planet and that of people go hand in hand. Therefore, these people would have great respect for Mother Earth and all life forms. This philosophy benefits not only them, but all of humanity. Yet they make defending their rights, which include the rational and sustainable use of natural resources, a target of attack, injustice and discrimination. Guterres pointed out that indigenous communities around the world suffer from marginalization, exclusion, denial of their human rights, illegal exploitation of the resources on their territories, dispossession and evictions, physical attacks and violence.

“The injustice after centuries of discrimination is evident in staggering inequalities,” he said, stressing that they make up about 5 percent of the world‘s population but 15 percent of the world‘s poorest people. He added that indigenous women, who maintain such a rich heritage, often suffer the most.

Oil production destroys life

Colombian President Gustavo Petro reiterated that oil extraction is destroying life on earth. To get the oil you have to get the blood out of the ground, he said.

Petro recalled a meeting he had decades ago in Colombia with a Ugua community leader who was fighting against oil exploitation in indigenous lands.

The leader said at the time that extracting the oil was like taking blood from the earth and the result would be death, extinction on the planet.

Western science has found this notion to be correct, the President said, underscoring the correctness and usefulness of the indigenous worldview and their desire for lasting balance with nature.

From the two perspectives, one historical, the other scientific and western, the conclusion is the same: if oil is extracted from the earth, humanity perishes, he said. He also pointed out that 4.4 percent of the population in Colombia are indigenous and work is currently being done to strengthen them. “They can take care of the earth better than any other culture”.

He added that the Amazon rainforest is vital to the world‘s climate balance and it is therefore imperative to reforest it. He announced a summit in August that will bring together the ten countries covered by the rainforest in Brazil. The aim of the meeting is to develop a program with which such a project can be financed with the participation of the rest of the world. The Colombian President reiterated that indigenous communities must be the ones to implement this plan, with international support, because they are “one of the most important pillars for maintaining the balance of life around the world” in the fight against the climate crisis.

The solution is to stop producing oil, gas and coal

Gustavo Petro explained that reforestation is not enough to solve the climate crisis: “The climate crisis is an existential crisis of civilization because it breeds hunger and disease, economic stagnation and ultimately war. This climate crisis will only be solved by stopping oil, coal and gas production,” he said, to audience applause. Petro argued that the global discussion of the crisis is getting away from the heart of the problem. He accused the “powerful countries that prefer to deal with war” not to work on solutions, because one has to concentrate on the war. “That is why it is of crucial importance today to press for world peace, because war does not mean life, only death. It takes away the time we still have to preserve life on this planet.” “The war only conceals the inability of the world power to solve the climate crisis. Because the end of oil, coal and gas production would also be the end of what was the basis for the accumulation of profit, the accumulation of capital, for a century and a half,” said Petro.

Pioneers of climate adaptation

UN Secretary-General Guterres said indigenous peoples have been pioneers in sustainable land management and climate change adaptation for millennia. “Across the Amazon, indigenous agriculture has preserved and enhanced rainforest biodiversity,” he noted, lamenting that it is these communities that are feeling the effects of climate change the most. “They didn’t cause the climate crisis, but they often face the worst and most immediate impacts,” he said. He therefore called for accelerated efforts to ensure climate justice and to expand the financial resources and capacities for adaptation measures and to compensate for losses and damage. The Secretary-General reiterated the United Nations’ commitment to the rights of indigenous communities and called for united efforts for peace, sustainability and prosperity for all.

No call for revolution against capital

“We cannot say it directly politically, but from this hall we ask big business to stop accumulating money and become an ally of life, which is practically impossible,” Guterres lamented. At the same time, he assured that his appeal was not that of a revolution against capital, which never happened anyway, but that pragmatic solutions should be implemented. He emphasized that the forum could contribute to this. He also pointed out that the solution to the climate crisis cannot be expected from the market or from private capital, as has been assumed for the past 40 years. “The solutions will not come from here. Therefore, I consider it imperative that states are empowered, that they have a planning capacity to implement the necessary measures on the way to decarbonised economies within a decade.” Such decisions should be multilateral and inclusive of political and human diversity .

“To finance the transition that states and social movements must promote today, whether the markets like it or not, it is necessary to open up financial spaces to be able to act in ten years’ time,” he said when he presented the Debt swap for climate action defended. A proposal that has already been submitted to the International Monetary Fund.

Include everyone in the decision-making process

Referring to the appeal for multilateralism and diversity, the Chair of the Permanent Forum, Dario Mejia Montalvo, referred to the slogan “leave no one behind” and asked: “But are those who lead the way going the right way? Obviously not.” Faced with this reality, Mejia Montalvo suggested not excluding anyone from the decision-making process. Indigenous peoples make up less than 6% of the world‘s population but 15% of the world‘s poorest population. They live in around 90 countries, represent 5000 different cultures and speak most of the world‘s estimated 6700 languages.

The Permanent Forum on Indigenous Affairs was established in 2000 by the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) to provide advice and recommendations on indigenous issues, raise awareness, promote the integration and coordination of relevant activities within the UN system, and provide information on to spread indigenous issues.

UN Secretary-General: “We can learn a lot from indigenous people” by News Pool Latin America is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 international.