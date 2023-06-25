Vitiligo is a skin disease characterized by the gradual loss of pigmentation in certain areas of the body, resulting in the appearance of irregular white patches.

Today, June 25, World Vitiligo Day is commemorated, a date that seeks to raise awareness about this dermatological condition and promote inclusion and respect for people who suffer from it.

2% of the world‘s population lives with vitiligo and faces various physical, emotional and social challenges due to a lack of understanding and acceptance by society. This special day provides an opportunity to educate and sensitize the population about this condition, highlighting the importance of acceptance and diversity.

During this day, organizations, communities and people affected by vitiligo come together to promote inclusion and celebrate diversity in all its forms. Activities such as informative talks, social media campaigns, community events and meetings to share experiences and mutual support are carried out.

It is essential to emphasize that vitiligo is not contagious nor does it represent a threat to the physical health of those who suffer from it. However, the stigma and discrimination associated with this condition can negatively affect people’s self-esteem and quality of life.

Today, there is a growing awareness of vitiligo and advances in medical research are being made to better understand the causes and treatments of the disease. In addition, numerous personalities and public figures have spoken openly about their vitiligo experience, helping to bring about a change in perception and foster acceptance.

Regarding vitiligo control, it is important to note that there is no definitive cure for this disease. However, there are different treatment options that can help improve the appearance of the skin and reduce the visibility of white spots.

