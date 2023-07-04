World War II – Last French D-Day veteran dies

Photo of the Allied soldiers landing in Normandy. (dpa / picture alliance / MAXPPP)

Leon Gautier was 100 years old. At that time, the Allies had landed in Normandy to liberate Western Europe from the National Socialists. Gautier was a volunteer with a French commando trained in Britain for D-Day. At that time, the Allies sent around 150,000 soldiers in 3,100 landing craft. The soldiers then advanced as far as Paris. Tens of thousands died in the fighting on both sides. Gautier once said in an interview that the Germans followed Hitler like sheep – but that could just as easily happen to others. He repeatedly emphasized how important it is to work for peace.

This message was broadcast on July 4th, 2023 on Deutschlandfunk.

