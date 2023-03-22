​March 22, 2023 is the 31st “World Water Day”. Sponsored by the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region Water Conservancy Department and undertaken by the Autonomous Region Water Conservancy Development Center, the theme publicity event of “Strengthening water control according to law and jointly protecting the mother river” was held by the Inner Mongolia Museum. The 36th “China Water Week” (22nd-28th) publicity activities will start simultaneously. This event aims to implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China with practical actions, create a good atmosphere for the whole society to care for the mother river, and provide a strong guarantee for promoting the high-quality development of water conservancy in the new stage.

At the site of the promotional activity, the wonderful dance attracted the general public to stop and watch. The staff of the Propaganda Office of the Water Conservancy Department of the Autonomous Region distributed the “Inner Mongolia Water Conservancy Science Popularization Manual · Rivers and Lakes · Water Saving Technology”, “The Law of the People’s Republic of China on Soil and Water Conservation” etc. Brochures, and patiently and meticulously answer relevant inquiries. A total of more than 500 publicity materials were distributed in this activity, calling on the whole people to establish the concept of water use according to the law, enhance the awareness of groundwater protection, and actively participate in the action of protecting the mother river.

The “Yellow River Protection Law” will come into effect on April 1 this year. The law takes water as the core, river as the link, and basin as the basis. It coordinates the upstream and downstream, main and tributary streams, and the left and right banks. , and clarified a series of targeted, guaranteed and restrictive institutional measures. According to reports, the Water Resources Department of the autonomous region will have a deep understanding of the legislative intent, core essence, and practical requirements of the “Yellow River Protection Law”, and will combine the promotion and implementation of the “Yellow River Protection Law” with comprehensive study, comprehensive understanding, and comprehensive implementation of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Resolutely perform statutory duties, effectively and effectively do a good job in the ecological protection and high-quality development of various water conservancy work in the Yellow River Basin on the track of the rule of law. (Reporter: Ren Jia)

