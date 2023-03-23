



March 22 is the 31st “World Water Day”, and March 22-28 is the 36th “China Water Week”. The United Nations has set the theme of “World Water Day” in 2023 as “Accelerating Change”. The theme of my country’s commemoration of “World Water Day” and “China Water Week” in 2023 is “Strengthening water control according to law and joining hands to protect the mother river”.

On the 22nd, the public welfare song “Clean Water Like Promise” was officially released for the Guangzhou “Building a Dream of Clear Water” national water control brand. The song was jointly produced by the Guangzhou River Chief Office and the Guangzhou Water Affairs Bureau. The song depicts the people’s yearning for green water and green mountains, awakens the public’s sense of ownership in protecting the mother river, demonstrates the determination and strength to protect the ecological environment, and conveys the vision of building a beautiful water environment and sharing the ecological benefits of rivers and lakes. At present, “Qing Shui Ru Xu” has been launched simultaneously on various online music platforms.

In recent years, Guangzhou has adhered to systematic governance, source governance, and comprehensive governance, and has made every effort to advance the defense of clear water in depth, and has achieved remarkable results: 147 black and odorous water bodies in the city have been completely eliminated on the basis of black and odorous water bodies, and the effectiveness of governance has continued to consolidate. The environment continues to improve, and the water quality of 20 national and provincial test sections has all reached the standard. The Guangzhou water control case was selected as the first batch of ten reform cases with the most sense of gain in the city. The Nangang River was selected as the first batch of happy river and lake construction projects by the Ministry of Water Resources in the whole province. The accumulative construction of green roads exceeds 1,000 kilometers. Huangpu District and Zengcheng District have been encouraged by the Provincial River Chief Office for the construction of green roads. The Dasha River Green Road has won the Asia-Africa-Middle East Regional Award of the International Landscape Architecture Federation. Through the construction of green roads, economic and social benefits have been realized. , The overall improvement of ecological benefits. “The mountains are green, the pearls are green; the water is rippling, and the green trees are singing cicadas” has already entered the lives of Guangzhou citizens.

(Source: Guangzhou Water Affairs Bureau)



