LIGHTING – The fountain in Piazza Repubblica turns blue for the occasion.





Ferrara, 03/20/2023. There World Water Day this year is dedicated to the change needed to solve the water crisis.

By participating in the Day and lighting up the fountain in Piazza della Repubblica in blue, the Municipality of Ferrara intends to focus citizens’ attention on the importance of fresh water and support the sustainable management of scarce resources, tackling the water crisis not only at the global because it is a crisis that is making its effects felt, above all on a local scale, especially in territories with a strong agricultural vocation such as the entire Ferrara area.

March 23rd ISPRA organizes an interesting conference entitled “The silent revolution of water”promoted within the project WHOW Water Health Open knoWledgewhose goal is the creation of an infrastructure on a European scale capable of linking environmental data and health data in dialogue for sustainable governance.

The fountain in Piazza della Repubblica is the main city monument – identified by the municipal administration – to be specifically illuminated with symbolic colors in adherence to awareness campaigns towards the citizens; hence, the decision to illuminate it in blue on the evening and night of Wednesday 22 March 2023 on the occasion of World Water Day with updated information available both on its page Facebook both on the site of United Nations.









