World Witness Day

On October 22, 2023, young Latter-day Saints from around the world are invited to gather for a first-ever global youth testimony meeting to bear testimony of Jesus Christ.

The President of the Church, Russell M. Nelsonthe Young Women general president, Emily Belle Freemanand the Young Men general president, Steven J. Lund, will participate in this meeting by sharing their testimony in a short pre-recorded message that will be used during the meeting. This event is not a centralized broadcast.

Youth and leaders are encouraged to gather on Sunday, October 22 at 7:00 pm local time to listen to the message and then share their testimonies. As young people gather locally for this time of sharing, the world will be filled with the testimony of Jesus Christ.

The following is a suggested outline for this meeting:

Opening musical number and prayer offered by a young man

Viewing the pre-recorded message (video is approximately 20 minutes long) Youth testimonies Closing prayer Gathering after event, if desired

This event is an opportunity to emphasize the theme of youth “I can do all things through Christ” and for youth to share with their peers how their testimonies of Jesus Christ have grown over the past year.

Throughout the 24-hour day of the testimony event, young people can join together globally by sharing their experiences using the hashtag #AllThingsThroughChrist [#OgniCosaInCristo].

*Start times may be adjusted as needed by local leaders

