World’s most livable cities revealed

In the annual livability index prepared by The Economist’s research and analysis department, the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), based on the data of 173 cities, the capital of Austria, Vienna, retained its title as the most livable city in the world in 2023. According to the news of The Economist, the ranking of the ten most livable cities this year is Vienna (Austria), Copenhagen (Denmark), Melbourne (Australia), Sydney (Australia), Vancouver (Canada), Zurich (Switzerland), Calgary (Canada), […]

