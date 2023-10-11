World’s Oldest Skydiver, Dorothy Hoffner, Passes Away at 104

Chicago Woman, Dorothy Hoffner, Passes Away at 104

By [Your Name]

Chicago mourns the loss of Dorothy Hoffner, a remarkable woman who made headlines for her daring skydive at the age of 104, potentially making her the world‘s oldest person to jump from an airplane, according to Guinness World Records. Sadly, Hoffner passed away in her sleep on Sunday night, as confirmed by Joe Conant, a close friend and nurse who discovered her lifeless body on Monday morning at the Brookdale Lake View residence where she resided.

Conant, who affectionately referred to Hoffner as “Grandma” at her request, first met her several years ago when he worked as a caregiver for another resident at the facility. He described Hoffner as an extraordinary individual, brimming with energy and sharpness of mind, defying the limitations that age often imposes.

Fondly remembering his time spent with her, Conant stated, “She was tireless. She was always there, totally present. She always kept going.” Hoffner refused to succumb to the stereotypes associated with old age, never taking afternoon naps and eagerly participating in various events and social gatherings.

On October 1, Hoffner achieved a monumental feat by making a tandem jump from a plane at Skydive Chicago, located in Ottawa, Illinois, approximately 85 miles southwest of Chicago. Plunging down from 13,500 feet, she boldly defied conventions and proved that age was merely a number. Her courage and determination captivated the crowd, earning her thunderous applause upon landing.

In her address to the cheering onlookers, Hoffner confidently asserted, “Age is just a number.” This skydive was not her first adventure of its kind, as she had taken her inaugural leap at the age of 100.

While mourning the loss of their beloved friend, Conant is now focused on securing official recognition of Hoffner’s remarkable achievement. He is diligently working on the paperwork required for Guinness World Records to posthumously certify her as the oldest skydiver in history. However, he anticipates that the process may take some time.

The current record for the oldest skydiver is held by 103-year-old Swede Linnéa Ingegärd Larsson, who set the milestone in May 2022. If Hoffner’s record is verified, it will not only cement her remarkable legacy but also serve as an inspiration to people of all ages, reminding them that they are capable of defying expectations and pursuing their passions, regardless of age.

As the world mourns the passing of Dorothy Hoffner, her daring spirit lives on in the hearts of those who witnessed her incredible feats. Her fearlessness and determination will forever serve as a testament to the boundless possibilities of the human spirit.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

