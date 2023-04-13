Kristen Oaks Official Portrait of President Dallin H. Oaks and Sister Kristen M. Oaks taken in 2018.2021 by Intellectual Reserve, Inc. All rights reserved. Download Photo



Young adults ages 18 to 30, married or single, are invited to attend a worldwide devotional held by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on May 21, 2023, attended by President Dallin H. Oaks of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Kristen Oaks.

Plan now to invite your friends and gather together to hear inspiring messages from President and Sister Oaks to you only.

In North or South Americacheck local events for watch the broadcast Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 18:00 (Salt Lake time; for Italy add 8 hours). (Not available live in Italian.)

In other areas of the worlddon’t miss the opportunity to see the difference the afternoon or evening of 28 May.