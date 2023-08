A driver on the A7 has now caused an accident near Wörnitz. As reported by the traffic police, the woman overlooks a car coming from behind when changing lanes and a collision occurs. The car of the person who caused the accident skids, hits a crash barrier and comes to a stop in the middle of the freeway. The woman has to be taken to the hospital with minor injuries, the police estimate the damage at around 14,000 euros

