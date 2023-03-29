ASUNCIÓN (Special Envoy) A large number of fish of various species and sizes were found dead on the coast of Asunción Bay this weekend. Some even went to the shore in search of oxygenation, commented the fishermen and residents of the area.

A rather unpleasant scene is observed throughout the Asunción Bay, where hundreds of dead fish lie on the banks of the Paraguay River.

Tucunaré, tilefish, three points, duck bill and stingray or javevyi are the species of fish observed in the place, according to a fisherman. Some of them even have damaged scales.

The fisherman explained to a local media that the possible reasons for the death of fish are as a result of toxic substances that flow into the basin or due to lack of oxygen.

In this sense, he recalled that a report from a University of Rosario, Argentina, showed that the river had components such as glyphosate (a herbicide).

In the area, fishermen are also observed carrying the fish, unaware if they are suitable or not for human consumption.

Technicians from the Ministry of the Environment and Sustainable Development (Mades) came to the Bay of Asunción to learn about the case. However, they stated that only this Monday they will collect the samples from the Paraguay River to determine the origin of the fish mortality. It is presumed that the reason would be due to lack of oxygen.

