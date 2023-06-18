Home » Worrying increase in cancer cases in people under 50, reveals study
Worrying increase in cancer cases in people under 50, reveals study

Worrying increase in cancer cases in people under 50, reveals study

A new study reveals an alarming increase in early-onset cancer cases in people under 50, including 14 types of cancer, eight of which are related to the digestive system. This trend is mainly observed in middle- to high-income countries.

According to Dr. Karen Knudson, CEO of the American Cancer Society, not only are these early-onset cancers more likely to be diagnosed at later stages, but they are also associated with a poorer survival rate in some reports reviewed. .

Cancer diagnoses in young adults are often associated with the development of aggressive tumors and often go unrecognized for longer periods of time.

