Worrying increase in cancer cases in people under 50, reveals study

A new study reveals an alarming increase in early-onset cancer cases in people under 50, including 14 types of cancer, eight of which are related to the digestive system. This trend is mainly observed in middle- to high-income countries.

According to Dr. Karen Knudson, CEO of the American Cancer Society, not only are these early-onset cancers more likely to be diagnosed at later stages, but they are also associated with a poorer survival rate in some reports reviewed. .

Cancer diagnoses in young adults are often associated with the development of aggressive tumors and often go unrecognized for longer periods of time.

