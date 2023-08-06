Home » Worrying increase in street dwellers in Santa Marta
by admin
At the intersection of Santa Rita avenue with Campo Serrano avenue, a street dweller He has been seen sleeping peacefully on a makeshift mattress, sheltered by one of the nearby buildings.

This sad reality highlights the growing number of people who find themselves in vulnerable conditions on the streets of Santa Marta. Some of them even show signs of aggressiveness, causing concern among citizens.

The situation represents a challenge for the community and local authorities, who are faced with the task of addressing the causes and taking the corresponding measures to mitigate this problem.

