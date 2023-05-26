Worrying: Journalist Daniel Samper Ospina victim of online threats and harassment

The Foundation for Press Freedom (FLIP) raised its voice in defense of renowned journalist and columnist Daniel Samper Ospina, who in the last two months has been the target of threats and harassment online. These repeated acts, the organization denounces, seek to discredit his work and put his physical and emotional integrity at risk.

In a statement issued this Thursday, FLIP warns that since April of this year, Samper Ospina has received hundreds of insulting messages loaded with derogatory and aggressive language almost daily. These unfounded attacks point to his physical appearance and point to him without evidence of committing crimes such as rape or corruption.

In recent days, the situation has escalated even more, because the renowned journalist has been the target of direct threats. According to FLIP, Samper Ospina received a threat via Instagram on May 5, followed by another email on May 24 of the same month.

In one of the messages, he is warned that he will be beaten for allegedly defaming Colombian President Gustavo Petro with false arguments. Meanwhile, in the other, they wish him dead and suggest that he should be jailed, using a derogatory term to refer to supporters of former President Álvaro Uribe.

FLIP highlights that the attacks, of which Samper Ospina has been a victim in recent months, constitute online harassment, a form of violence that affects the most personal spaces of journalists and has a direct impact on their work and freedom of expression. . These situations can lead communication professionals to refrain from participating in the debate on issues of public interest in digital environments.

Given this worrying situation, the organization called on the Prosecutor’s Office to investigate the origin of these messages. FLIP warns that impunity in cases like these fosters a permissive environment in the face of these attacks, so it is essential that concrete actions be taken to identify and punish those responsible.

Freedom of the press and the protection of journalists are fundamental pillars of a democratic society. It is necessary for the authorities to take these online threats and harassment seriously, providing the necessary support to those who perform vital work for the full exercise of citizen rights.