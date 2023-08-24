Worrying Surge in “Three Positive” Cases as New Crown Epidemic Spreads in China

China Faces Surge in New COVID-19 Cases and Mutant Strains

[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing time, August 23, 2023] The new crown epidemic in China continues to spread. Hospitals in Beijing, Shanghai, Xi’an, and other places are full, and there is even a phenomenon of “hard to find the first number”.

According to Dr. Liu, Deputy Chief Physician of the Department of Cardiovascular Medicine at Yangming Hospital Affiliated to Ningbo University, there has been an increase in patients with new crown and three positive diseases in cardiology wards and outpatient clinics. Emergency departments and fever clinics are also experiencing a rise in new crown infections.

Sun Jing, an imaging doctor at Shanghai Third-A Hospital, stated that many people around her have been infected with the new crown virus again, with some already developing severe conditions. Since July, the respiratory department has reported a concentration of middle-aged and young people with mild symptoms such as fever and cough. Experts predict a further increase in infections after schools reopen in September.

On August 22, multiple doctors reported a surge in “three positive” patients, as well as an increase in new crown infections in emergency departments and fever clinics. Social media platforms were also flooded with posts about overcrowded outpatient clinics in Beijing, Shanghai, and other cities. Some individuals claimed that the fever clinic at Children’s Hospital in Shanghai was packed at 3 a.m. In Xi’an, pediatric hospitals are struggling to accommodate the rising number of patients.

Shi Zhaowen, Deputy Chief Physician of the Department of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine at Shanghai Putuo Hospital, mentioned that there has been growing concern about the EG.5 mutant strain of the new coronavirus. Recent data shows that 71.6% of infections in China are attributed to this variant, which has become dominant nationwide. This strain, which possesses high transmission ability, may persist for an extended period.

A nurse in Henan province emphasized that the EG.5 strain is highly transmissible and responsible for the increasing number of hospitalized patients. This mutant strain is also spreading globally, raising alarm among experts.

In addition, the World Health Organization (WHO) recently classified BA.2.86 as a “mutant strain requiring attention” alongside the EG.5 variant of the new crown virus.

The Paper reported on August 22 that scientists are closely monitoring the EG.5 and BA.2.86 strains for different reasons. EG.5 is gradually replacing XBB.1.5 and has the potential to become the world‘s predominant virus strain. The Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention revealed that EG.5 is currently the main virus strain in China, accounting for over 70% of cases. BA.2.86, compared to its “parent” strain BA.2, has accumulated 34 mutations in the S protein. Similarly, compared to XBB.1.5, it possesses 36 mutations, potentially enabling stronger immune escape. Concerns arise regarding the possibility of the new strain breaking through immunity built up against XBB, or potentially rendering current XBB vaccines ineffective.

As China grapples with increasing new COVID-19 cases and the emergence of mutant strains, authorities face the challenge of containing the virus’s spread and adapting vaccination strategies.

New Tang Dynasty TV reporter Wang Yanqiao contributed to this comprehensive report.

