Would César Farias be disqualified from directing in Colombia?

Farías seeks to reduce the 14 sanction dates received given the attacks on the players of the Delfín of Ecuador, situation on which the TAS (Tribunal de Arbitraje Deportivo) will have the last word, so it is uncertain what will happen with the new strategist of Águilas. Despite this, the Venezuelan has already signed a contract with the Colombian club.

“Águilas Doradas comes with sustained growth and important regularity. He has an institutional movement that allows his game to stand out. Technicians who were there before like Leonel Álvarez and Lucas González must be highlighted. They have had a good eye for choosing the coaches and we want to take advantage of the positive things and continue to make the fans of Águilas fall in love with them”, assured the new coach.

Farías, 50 years old, has been champion 3 times in three different countries, he has directed the Venezuelan and Bolivian national teams, where he was recognized for his good performance, especially in the vinotino. He comes from being champion with Aucas, in a historic title in that country.

