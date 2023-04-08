Analysts study the projections of monetary policy and provide an overview of the decrease in interest rates in Latin America.

By: Angelica Andrade

Based on the increase in the average interest rates that were established since March of this year, economic analysts consider that Colombia could be one of the last countries in Latin America to consider a decrease in this regard.

As is well known, due to the inflation experienced in February and its expectations, the board of directors of the Banco de la República decided to increase interest rates by 25 basis points to reach 13%, however, members of the British insurer, Oxford Economics, projected a rise of 50 basis points, a determination that generated their discontent since they expected said body to raise them more, arguing that they projected that, due to the fact that the Consumer Price Index, CPI, which continues above the seasonal level and inflation, the indicator would have to double to 3%.

“We expect a further 25 basis point increase at the next board meeting, which implies that its intervention rate will rise to 13.25%. We also predict that Colombia will be the last central bank in Latin America to start cutting rates,” said the aforementioned British organization.

For its part, the evaluation of the price reference for crude, light and physical oil with the assignment of exact delivery dates from the North Sea of ​​Northeast Europe, Dated Brent, with which the state of the cost of said liquid is referenced, guides the value of two thirds of the international production of this, calculating that the indicator will replace the formula with which it is calculated. To this is added that, for the American financial advisory, data and stock media organization, Bloomberg LP, from June 1 of this year a new reference will be incorporated for processing, including the United States in the Dated Brent.