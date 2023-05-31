would not have monitored self-harm videos made by underage users

The investigation, which was also followed by an inspection by the Guardia di Finanza at the company’s Italian headquarters, was triggered following the presence on the platform of numerous videos in which young boys challenged each other in the CD. challenge of the “French scar”, the latest episode of a trend that has seen these self-harming behaviors become increasingly frequent on the Chinese social network.

TikTok has become one of the most popular social platforms among young people, and the numbers say it:

the Chinese social network, launched in 2016, recorded 120% more “average engagement” (ie the index that records the total interactions per number of posts generated on average by influencers) compared to its main competitor, Instagram; this is what emerges from the report “Influencer Performance Benchmarks 2022” created by the marketing company Buzzoole, specialized in providing technologies and services in the field of the so-called. “influencer marketing”.

This in spite of in recent months the platform has been subject to a “ban” by various governments (including that of England, the United States, Belgium and New Zealand) and the European Commission, which has prohibited its employees from using it in the light of possible risks for the cybersicurezza.

The peculiarity of this platform lies in the extreme ease with which it can be interacted with: it is in fact possible to create and share short music videosoffering users different editing tools, with content ranging from comedy to dance, through karaoke, tutorials, viral challenges and so on. The social network also makes available in the “For you” section a selection of videos recommended based on the user’s interests, thanks to the use of an algorithm that collects and profiles the data.

This rapid growth has led various Authorities to follow the “TikTok phenomenon” with greater attention, in order to verify the compatibility between the current legislation and the contents present and disseminated therein.

And it is precisely with this objective that the Competition and Market Guarantor decided to launch an investigation last March against the Irish company TikTok Technology Limited (European branch of the Chinese company, responsible for relations with consumers in the Old Continent ): according to the Authority’s reconstruction they would miss indeed in the platform dangerous content monitoring systems published by third parties e the same Guidelines as the social network would not applyaimed at removing content that instigates suicide, self-harm and unhealthy nutrition.

It all started when numerous videos began to appear on the platform in which boys (most likely minors) they challenged each other to pinch each other’s cheeks for as long as possibleresisting the pain thus caused and then showing their followers the marks left on their skin: this challenge, known as the “French scar”, is only the latest episode of a very widespread trend on the social network, which sees the youngest in increasingly dangerous challenges, often unable to understand the effects and repercussions (the news is unfortunately full of examples that have often even become lethal, just think of the “Blue Whale challenge” or at random “Jonathan Galindo”).

In the first place, the criticisms of the Guarantor therefore focused on theabsence of systems that can monitor e Therefore intervene in the removal of content of this type.

This appears even more serious when they are the same TikTok guidelines to provide for the removal of content that endanger the mental health and physical integrityfavor the development of eating disorders and which encourage the creation of “challenge” and dangerous activities.

In the case in question, it emerged that the company did not intervene promptly in the removal of this type of content, therefore disapplying its own Guidelines.

On its website, TikTok indicates how these are defined “based on international legal frameworks, industry best practices, suggestions from our community, public health and safety experts”, basing the moderation of own content on four principles:

“Removing inappropriate content from the platform that violates our rules”; “Providing mature audience content that is age-restricted so that it is only viewed by adults (18 years of age or older)”; “Checking the suitability standards of the “For You” page to ensure that any content promoted under our recommendation system is suitable for a wider audience”; “Provide the community with information, tools and resources”.

Also expecting a special section dedicated to the “well-being of the young”, TikTok proves to be particularly attentive to the topic, however failing to make these prescriptions concrete; these include the minimum age of 13 to open an account, the ability to use messages only after the age of 16 and the 18-year requirement to participate in live streaming, sending economic gifts to users and use the monetization feature.

This is also linked to the difficulty, widespread among various online services, of being able to reliably verify the actual age of the users: this verification often consists in fact of a simple banner where the user is asked to confirm the attainment of the minimum age or to enter the date of birth, without however verifying that this data corresponds to the truth.

Several criticisms were then raised on thealgorithm with which TikTok suggests personalized content to users.

In this case the Guarantor has focused attention on the risk of a undue conditioning of users who, based on their interests and interactions with the platform (e.g. the “like” left to other content), combined with the absence of a control mechanism, videos may be recommended that have on the one hand invasive advertising contentbut above all and even more serious, of the contents in which the same self-injurious practices are reported already examined, with the risk for the user (particularly a minor) of viewing those dangerous contents more frequently.

Among the elements that are evaluated by the TikTok algorithm we find the cd. “authority score”, which is an invisible score that is attributed to the user’s profile based on his behavior (frequency of use, spread of spam, violation of copyright and guidelines), the content visibility level, the value of interactions (in particular likecomments, views) and the score that is assigned to that interaction.

Simplifying, the combination of these elements determines the positioning and diffusion of the contents of the various users within the platform, with the practical result of seeing the single content before and more often than others.

While awaiting developments in the investigation, the company, through a spokesperson, said it was fully willing to collaborate with the authorities to shed light on the matter.

