Would Tarantino be happy? About the new absurd comedy of the theater GUnaGU Hot South

These days, the premiere of the new absurd comedy of the GUnaGU theater HORÚCI JUH, which is told by its author and director Viliam Klimáček, took place.

The South is extremely hot in GUnaGU’s latest game. Is the Slovak south also like that, since your story is currently taking place in southern Slovakia?

For me, in the broadest sense of the word, the south is Africa, a barrel of gunpowder near Europe. We all see the endless stream of boats with people fleeing a place that is slowly becoming uninhabitable. And we from the north, the luckier ones who are not so afflicted by the scorching sun, are not even surprised by the exodus. Analysts have been saying for a long time that we are on the threshold of a new migration of nations. But I don’t solve these global issues in my game, because what could I do when the experts themselves don’t know the solution and just shrug their shoulders? So at least I wrote a harsh comedy from our Slovak south.

Did your colleagues from the theater approach you to write something about them?

Not literally about them, but about the phenomenon of our national minorities. For years, excellent actors, Slovak Hungarians, living in Slovakia and acting in Slovak, have played in the GUnaGU theater: Csongor Kassai, Anikó Vargová and Viktor Horján. The three of them are already acting together in the play The Men Are Gone, but they asked me if I would write a play for them about how a national minority feels here. So I sewed on their bodies a social grotesque from a village where it is no longer worthwhile to grow vegetables as it used to be, as they are sold in hypermarkets much cheaper than the growers’ costs. And that’s why these people try to survive and in the process come into conflict with the law.

Who is the law in this game?

The local policeman Zolo (Viktor Horján), who goes to get money every Friday for keeping quiet about how they make a living. And the clever siblings Arpi (Csongor Kassai) and Ildikó (Anikó Vargová) can devote themselves in peace to diversified agriculture, which yields much more than peppers and tomatoes.

I can already guess what they grow in their foil tree…

And we don’t have to emphasize it here, it’s just a metaphor anyway about what people are willing to do to survive. The head of the family is Ildikó, who suspects that soon it will be so hot in our country that it will not be possible to live here, so she thinks that she and her brother will emigrate to Iceland. And they begin to learn Icelandic and plan a new life far in the north. But unpredictable events change their plans. A hot southerly wind blows regularly there, which brings all sorts of strange things.

I remember that a few years ago such a wind blew sand from the Sahara and we woke up one morning with cars dusted with red sand…

It was this moment that inspired me. For the first time, he actually brings sand from the Sahara. The second time he brings fired cartridges that rain from the sky like iron rain. And the third time, the hot wind is the most threatening – it will bring the cut off human ears. The village, gardens, sidewalks are full of them, and the angry policeman Zolo has to collect them in a plastic bag.

This turns your game into an absurd drama…

Although I’m a lover of Beckett and Ionesco, it’s more the harsh absurdity of the Tarantino family. I don’t explain the fact that the cartridges fall and then the ears, but the viewer gets the feeling that this world is scattered, evil and merciless, without having to specify where it came from. There are countless sick places on the globe. But despite what has been written, we play everything in the poetics of GUnaGU, which means that it is still a black comedy, where we do not make fun of things, we just present them in such a way that the viewer can laugh, even if sometimes through tears.

Can we tell readers the biggest stage metaphor of your play?

Let’s try. There is a terribly strong ground in the foil tree on the scene. If you bury a broken plate in it, it will become solid. And that’s how Arpi buries one forgotten ear that fell into his garden… and a girl grows out of his ear. Arpi takes care of him and falls in love with him. You know what surprised me?

Tenderness in the midst of crazy times? You once wrote that you like to portray sick love in a sick time.

I was surprised that the game about the South, from which the inhabitants are trying to escape to the other side of the world, actually became a game about love. Ridiculous, clumsy, unhappy, but also sincere. Police officer Zolo has been courting Ilona for twenty years, and Arpi falls in love with the woman who grew out of his ear. By the way, she is played by our new colleague, a recent graduate of VŠMU, Romana Ondrejkovičová. And she is magical in that role.

So will the audience have a happy ending?

Are you kidding me? I don’t see happy endings anywhere around me, but I do see people who do not despair and try to make the world around us a more acceptable place to live. And it doesn’t really matter if they run away from fate to Iceland or into an unbalanced love relationship, it will all catch up with them anyway. Jan Werich once said – you don’t immigrate in front of you. And he knew something about it, he and Voskovec spent the entire Second World War in exile in the USA.

What is the other Hot South team like?

The great music was made by Slavo Solovic, our frequent collaborator, it is magical, touching, plays with the Čardáš motif, but we also hear a fragment from the biggest hit of the Omega group. We are in the south of Slovakia, right? The stage and costumes were made by Silvia Makovická.

Her scene is dominated by the portraits of Štefánik and Bata.

My Hungarian family, from the point of view of conservative Hungarians, was reborn, assimilated, and secularized. This is the core of her dispute with the village. And the portraits you mention are not there by chance. Štefánik was already planning to evict the Slovaks to Tahiti, because he was on good terms with the French, whose colony it was, and Baťa, on the other hand, wanted to transfer the entire republic to South America. Both knew that the small nation between Russia and Germany did not have much chance of survival. World War I and World War II did that, and we ended up under Russian influence for forty years. And I don’t even need to talk about today’s radiation of Putin’s Russia, that brutally cruel, falsely wronged and bloody empire, which basically doesn’t know where its borders are.

The subtitle of the play is that Tarantino would be happy. He should?

I hope. Already in the first seconds of the plot, a woman chases a man around the kitchen table with a knife in her hand, the knife is stuck in the table throughout the game, bullets and ears fall, and the cruelty in human hearts can only be softened for a moment – and only with difficulty – by love. But immediately the knives are drawn again. That’s quite Tarantino, isn’t it?

