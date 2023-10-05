Would the polls in Valledupar and Cesar help democracy?

In times of elections, electoral polls become an essential tool to understand the pulse of democracy, but what has been happening in Valledupar and Cesar has generated all kinds of controversy, to the point of provoking clashes between members of WhatsApp groups and also suspicions about the role that some media outlets have assumed.

Ideally, these measurements, carried out by various institutions, should provide a clear view of the preferences of supporters and are often a reflection of the concerns and aspirations of society. However, judging by the comments of analysts, street voices and also statements on social networks, that purpose is not being fulfilled by the polling firms both in Valledupar and throughout the entire Cesar territory. Therefore, it is of utmost importance to approach these surveys with a critical eye and a deep understanding of their scope and limitations.

The first thing to keep in mind is that surveys are not infallible, which is demonstrated by what happened in Argentina, where there were 24 polling companies that published surveys until Saturday, August 5, when the period of silence began. release poll results. Almost none of them gave Milei more than 22%, and only one, Zuban-Córdoba, placed it at 24%. In the end, on August 13, Javier Milei won with more than 30%, thus distorting all predictions.

It is clear then that electoral polls are not an infallible prediction of the final result of an election. They are estimates based on a representative sample of the population, and their precision depends on factors such as the sample size and the methodology used. In addition, voters’ preferences may change during the course of the electoral campaign.

Could it be that with so much confusion there will come a time when the voter will not know what to believe, who lies and how they do it? It would be a question to answer.

In the ideal world, which seems not to be the case for Valledupar and Cesar, it would be expected that the preferences of the proposals could evolve as public debates develop and new events are presented. That would highlight the importance of using surveys as an informative tool and not as a final verdict, but such an incidence does not seem to occur in our territory, apparently to break trends, cancel out others.

A final comment: the director of the National Consulting Center (CNC) Carlos Lemoine stated on Radio Guatapurí that a survey, like the one he presented, that had a margin of 5% had a 95% probability of maintaining its results in an election. , although he warned that it was not impossible for them to vary. A serious survey, also publicized and endorsed by the same station and the Chamber of Commerce, from 12 days before, had turned out to be completely contrary. It is the greatest demonstration that what the respondent was thinking, a month before the elections, can also change.

