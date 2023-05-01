Would Win be left without the broadcasting rights to Colombian soccer?

The government of President Gustavo Petro would be interested in acquiring the broadcasting rights for Colombian professional soccer. This, as reported in ‘La Titular’ by the journalist Alejandro Pino Calad.

Pino reported that the government has been closely following what happened with the different popular bars in the country in recent days, being on the side of their rights. For the journalist, “In all the statements that have been made from the government environment, and it was made clear with the Minister and Vice Minister of the Interior, the bars are part of the social fabric and this government thinks of the social fabric because it is a progressive government.”

As he was able to learn, the government is targeting him to acquire the transmission rights of the FPC, which currently belong to Win Sports until 2026.

Alejandro Pino did not stop there, since he later said something that could be considered a “bombshell”. His words pointed out that the National Government, headed by Gustavo Petro, would be interested in acquiring the rights for the transmission of Colombian soccer, which belong to Win Sports thanks to a contract valid until 20226.