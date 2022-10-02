Home News Wounded wild boar fleeing to Ivrea, was shot down
News

Wounded wild boar fleeing to Ivrea, was shot down

by admin
Wounded wild boar fleeing to Ivrea, was shot down

The injured boar

The animal, agitated and dangerous, was stopped in via Varmondo Arborio. The hunting guards intervened to stop the ungulate

IVREA. A strange awakening on Sunday morning in Ivrea: a wild boar was spotted in via Torino at the corner with via Jervis by a motorist, who immediately contacted the municipal police. Subsequently the ungulate managed to reach the Town Hall Square, where he entered the hall of the Municipality. Wounded in the side, he stained the floor with blood. The animal then continued its escape reaching via Varmondo Arborio from via Arduino. In its run, the wild boar also hit a cyclist, without causing him any physical damage. The animal was isolated by a Municipal Police patrol in a courtyard in via Varmondo Arborio near the nuns’ building. The mayor Stefano Sertoli also arrived on the spot. A team of specialized hunters, around 11, took steps to kill the wild boar, which had already lost a lot of blood due to a gunshot and the long escape.

Ivrea, injured boar has wandered around the city

Unlimited access to all site content

3 months for € 1, then € 2.99 per month for 3 months

Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site

See also  Rome, the policewoman on the stage of the no vax, the double soul of an award-winning official

You may also like

China’s largest toll station is blocked into a...

Covid, today another 28,509 new positives (+ 51.7%...

From 0:00 to 21:00 on October 2, Xinjiang...

1 new confirmed case and 4 asymptomatic infections...

Bills of 500 thousand euros, historic hotel chain...

Tianjin: Nucleic acid testing will be carried out...

Belluno, a drone will help the Radio club...

Baoshan City Held 2022 Martyr’s Day Commemorative Activities

Latest news. League: Federal council on government names...

C919: Countdown to commercial operation of China-made mainline...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy