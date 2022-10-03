In Piazza di Città he unhinges the doors of the Municipality and bumps into a cyclist, then he is knocked down in a courtyard in via Varmondo Arborio. The local police: “he was afraid and therefore dangerous”

IVREA. A surreal morning that of Sunday 2 October in Ivrea: a wounded wild boar fleeing from hunters ran in a daring way through the streets of the city, until it was confined to a courtyard and then shot down to safeguard the safety of citizens.

Around 8.45am the first calls to the municipal police arrived: “The first sighting took place near the railway station, on the corner of via Torino and via Jervis, while the second call from citizens came when the boar was on the Lungodora – says the agent Maurizio Pitti. – Immediately afterwards, I and the two colleagues on duty, we went out into the hall of the town hall to go and check what had just been reported to us and we found the wild boar in the entrance, frightened because he was smeared in the side by a firearm . The animal, a male specimen, who had managed to get through the sliding doors, lost a lot of blood, but was wriggling in fear and had enough strength to unhinge a sliding door from its track with a head ».

Ivrea, injured wild boar wanders in the city center

The animal’s escape continued through the city streets: «The wild boar, once out of the town hall, tried to enter the supermarket in the town square, but was stopped by the double entrance door – continues Pitti. – So he ran to via Arduino arriving in the Duomo area. In the meantime we had warned passers-by and locals to be careful and stay indoors to avoid accidents and we had already contacted the police, the hunting and forest guards. Three cyclists, however, found themselves in front of the frightened animal and one of them was hit, causing damage to the bicycle and some bruises. Arriving at the Duomo, where there were many people walking around, despite being armed we could not shoot it down. We blocked the road and managed to confine him to a courtyard in via Varmondo Arborio, where fear made him very agitated. Here, where the wild boar was weakened by a lot of blood lost and his escape ended up in a place with no way out, the hunting guards and a specialized team arrived at 11 and shot it down with a rifle. It is the first time, after sightings in the suburbs, that a wild boar has ventured into the city center. What is certain is that the citizens were very frightened ».

To comment on what happened is also Matteo Danesithe cyclist from Ivory Coast hit by the animal during the escape: «The wild boar was visibly injured, frightened and disoriented, and unfortunately I was in the wrong place at the wrong time».

The mayor of Ivrea also intervenes on the matter Stefano Sertoli, present in via Varmondo Arborio where the ungulate has been confined: «Unfortunately there are many wild boars and they venture where they shouldn’t, as happened on Sunday morning in the city – comments the mayor. – The animal was already wounded, probably hit by a hunter, with a graze to the side. However, we don’t know where the hunt began. Wild boars are fast and can go a long way, even in desperate conditions. For the first time an ungulate has arrived in the city center, even unhinging the door of the town hall. It is a record that we would have done without ».

The mayor Sertoli in the courtyard near the Duomo

The mayor also averted any controversy over the Five Lakes Park. The constitution of the Park has provoked from the beginning the protests of the farmers according to which, when hunting is forbidden in the area, the problem of the exponential increase of ungulates will become even more difficult to solve. «The controversies for the Park have already occurred and will always be, but I consider them late and I do not agree with them. The project has been approved and is moving forward », Sertoli concludes.