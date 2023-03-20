Julian Andres Santa

In the months of November and December, the National and Paranational Games will be taking place in the Coffee Region. For now, athletes from Risaraldenses continue their preparation to ensure a quota for the most important sports fairs in the country, with the additional expectation that they will be at home and with remodeled stages.

Compete in Copa de Lucha

Jhon Jairo Echeverri, departmental league coach and delegate, referred to the national competition that 13 wrestlers compete in. “The Risaralda Olympic wrestling team in the senior category is in the first Wrestling Cup, qualifying for the National Games in Pitalito, Huila. This is a very important event since it is giving quotas for the participation of our athletes from the department in the most important fairs in the country”.

He will look for gold in Nationals

One of those who started on the right foot in Huilense territory was Braulio Vargas, who is preparing to obtain the gold medal in the National Games. This was expressed by Professor Echeverri. “On the first day we won a gold medal with Braulio Vargas, an athlete who normally competes at 97 kilos but for strategic reasons we raised it to 130 to analyze what the category will be in the Nationals.”

They continue the process to Games

“We are doing some respective analysis to see where we place the fighters in the weight categories and at the moment it has given us good results. It is a pity that in the free modality our wrestler Mateo Echeverry in the middle of a fight had a very delicate knee injury and I also have Juan José Moreno, an athlete that we brought to look for a box, in which due to illness he could not compete and the other fighters are doing their job ”.

with great expectations

Adds the coach and representative of the Risaraldense team: “In the women’s category we have Dubraika Rodríguez, Sara Delgado, Yeimy Duque and Juliana Jiménez. In the Greco-Roman category we have Nabotd Zapata, the current champion of the last National Games and we also have Ángel Parada at 77 kilograms, a fighter who has very high expectations to achieve a podium in the National Games, just like Cristian Escobar”.

Where will the competitions be?

Since the fighting coliseum of the Villa Olímpica, the usual home of the departmental league, has not been taken into account among the scenarios that will be remodeled for games, the question is, where will the competitions be?, to which Jhon Jairo Echeverri replied: “The Olympic wrestling headquarters with the help of God and if everything happens, it will be in Pereira, the competitions are scheduled in the Major Coliseum.”

Risaraldo delegation

Nabodt Zapata. Greek. 63 kilograms

Christian David Escobar. Greek. 55 kilograms

Angel Gabriel Parada. Greek. 77 kilograms

Angy Jimenez. female free. 62 kilograms

Dubraika Rodriguez. female free. 50 kilograms

Yeimy Duke. female free. 53 kilograms

Sarah Delgado. female free. 59 kilograms

Braulio Vargas. Free. 125 kilograms

Juan Jose Moreno. Free. 57 kilograms

Juan Jose Rios. free 92 kilograms

Juan Antonio Serna. free 57 kilograms

Mateo Echeverri. Free. 70 kilograms

Janier Arboleda. Free. 70 kilograms

technical staff

John Jairo Echeverri. Delegate

Nelson Echeverri. Coach

Jose Arciniegas. Judge

Julian Echeverry. Judge