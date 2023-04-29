Wright reminds Ulloa that re-election is prohibited by the Constitution, even if he calls it a “second term”

The deputy of Nuestro Tiempo, Johnny Wright Sol, when assessing recent statements by Vice President Félix Ulloa on the re-election of President Nayib Bukele, explained that he has been delegated the function “of defending the indefensible.”

Ulloa assured that Bukele will be running for a “second term” and not for re-election, which has caused laughter and criticism at a statement that has provoked ridicule, when the vice president tried to “twist” the Spanish language.

“No matter how many pirouettes they do with legal language, the Constitution is very clear that the presidential term is five years and not one day more,” Wright told reporters.

Deputy René Portillo Cuadra, of the Nationalist Republican Alliance (ARENA), considered that Ulloa’s statements seek to create confusion. “He does not do it out of ignorance, he intends to confuse the Salvadoran population, continuous presidential re-election is prohibited,” he snapped.

For his part, the deputy for the Farabundo Martí National Liberation Front (FMLN), Jaime Guevara, said that Ulloa’s assertion “is an insult to the intelligence of the Salvadoran people, it is a mockery of the opinion of the Salvadoran population.” .

The Constitution of the Republic of El Salvador establishes that the “alternation in the exercise of the presidency is essential for the maintenance of the form of the Government and the political system”. «Clearer, he stressed, impossible».

The head of the faction of the ruling New Ideas party in the Legislative Assembly, Christian Guevara, spoke out against these ideas, who praised the deputy president and said that he is one of the “most recognized lawyers in the country, highly educated, constitutionalist, a man of first level” and that it will be the electorate who decides whether to vote for another period.

The electoral issue faces different fronts of opinion since Bukele’s allegedly unconstitutional participation.

The role of the TSE in the 2024 elections in El Salvador will be crucial to guarantee that the electoral process is carried out in a fair, transparent and irregular manner.

However, there are criticisms of the lack of transparency and impartiality of the TSE in relation to the administration of elections in the country. Some organizations have accused the TSE of acting partially in favor of the ruling party and of not guaranteeing fairness in the electoral process.