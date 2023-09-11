Home » write a title for this article A Miami-Dade family is devastated after two brothers, 16 and 19 years oldwere murdered shot in a southwest county building this Saturday.The victims have been identified as Alexis and Osvaldo Martínez Márquezwho died after being shot on Saturday, around 5:30 pm, in an apartment building in the area of ​​Southwest 175th Street and 102nd Avenue in Miami, according to police.The Miami-Dade Police Department (MDPD) is looking for whoever carried out the shots and Crime Stoppers of Miami and Florida Keys announced a reward of up to $10,000 for anyone who offers information that leads to the arrest of the perpetrator or perpetrators of the double crime.In the video from a security camera obtained by the channel Local 10 Newsgunshots are heard before a red car speeds away from the scene.Security camera captured the moment of the shooting / YouTube video capture / WPLG Local 10The MDPD Homicide Bureau is carrying out an active investigation into the incident that has shocked the community.Detectives are collecting evidence and information in the block where the two-story house in which the lives of the two young brothers were taken is located, local media reported.Police urge anyone with information to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.
A Miami-Dade family is devastated after two brothers, 16 and 19 years oldwere murdered shot in a southwest county building this Saturday.

The victims have been identified as Alexis and Osvaldo Martínez Márquezwho died after being shot on Saturday, around 5:30 pm, in an apartment building in the area of ​​Southwest 175th Street and 102nd Avenue in Miami, according to police.

The Miami-Dade Police Department (MDPD) is looking for whoever carried out the shots and Crime Stoppers of Miami and Florida Keys announced a reward of up to $10,000 for anyone who offers information that leads to the arrest of the perpetrator or perpetrators of the double crime.

In the video from a security camera obtained by the channel Local 10 Newsgunshots are heard before a red car speeds away from the scene.

Security camera captured the moment of the shooting / YouTube video capture / WPLG Local 10

The MDPD Homicide Bureau is carrying out an active investigation into the incident that has shocked the community.

Detectives are collecting evidence and information in the block where the two-story house in which the lives of the two young brothers were taken is located, local media reported.

Police urge anyone with information to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

Tragedy Strikes Miami-Dade Family as Two Brothers are Brutally Murdered

Miami-Dade County, FL – A senseless act of violence has left a family in Miami-Dade devastated, as two brothers, aged 16 and 19, were tragically shot and killed in a southwest county building this past Saturday. The victims have been identified as Alexis and Osvaldo Martínez Márquez, who lost their lives in the late afternoon on Saturday in an apartment building located in the area of Southwest 175th Street and 102nd Avenue in Miami, according to local authorities.

The Miami-Dade Police Department (MDPD) is currently on the hunt for the individual or individuals responsible for this heinous crime. In an effort to expedite the investigation and bring the culprits to justice, Crime Stoppers of Miami and Florida Keys has announced a reward of up to $10,000 for any valuable information that may lead to the arrest of the perpetrator(s) involved in this double murder.

Footage from a security camera, obtained by Local 10 News, shows the chilling moment gunshots ring out, followed by a red car speeding away from the scene. The authorities are utilizing this crucial evidence to aid their ongoing investigation.

The MDPD Homicide Bureau is fully committed to leaving no stone unturned in their pursuit of justice for the bereaved family. Detectives are actively collecting evidence and gathering information from the neighborhood where the tragic incident unfolded.

The entire community has been left in shock and disbelief over the loss of these two young lives. The unwavering support and cooperation of residents in ensuring the safety and well-being of their neighborhood is paramount. Therefore, MDPD is urging anyone with even the slightest information surrounding the case to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

Neighbors, friends, and family are now rallying together to seek justice for Alexis and Osvaldo Martínez Márquez. The family is in mourning, trying to come to grips with the abrupt end to their loved ones’ lives. The local authorities are vowing to work tirelessly until the perpetrator(s) are identified and brought before the court.

This tragic incident serves as a chilling reminder of the increasing violence plaguing our communities. It is a call to action for authorities and residents alike to collaborate in ensuring the safety and security of our neighborhoods.

As the investigation unfolds, Miami-Dade County stands united against such senseless acts of violence, sending a clear message that this type of behavior will not be tolerated. The memory of Alexis and Osvaldo Martínez Márquez will live on as the community bands together in support of their bereaved family, their lives serving as a reminder of the need for peace and unity within our society.

