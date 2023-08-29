Create a news article using this content
Adhere to the normal and long-term promotion to continuously improve the quality of the city
Source: Baoji Daily Release time: 2023-08-29 15:28 Views:
On August 28, Mayor Wang Yong inspected the normalization of the National Sanitary City and the National Civilized City. He emphasized that it is necessary to tighten compaction responsibilities, implement detailed measures, improve the normalized and long-term working mechanism, and continue to consolidate and improve the construction of national sanitary cities and national civilized cities with greater efforts, higher standards, and more practical measures. The results have continuously promoted the quality and image of the city to a new level.
Wang Yong successively came to the fitness trail on the North Bank of Weihe River, Panlong Bridge in Jintai District, Guojiaya Village and surrounding markets in Baoji High-tech Zone, Baoguang Road Market and Tiewuchu Community in Weibin District, the east section of Beihuan Road and East Street in Chencang District, “strict management” One Street” and other places to observe in detail the consolidation and upgrading of national sanitary cities and the normalization of national civilized cities.
Wang Yong emphasized that adhering to the normalization and long-term promotion of the establishment of a national sanitary city and a national civilized city is the key to further consolidating and improving the achievements of the creation and continuously amplifying the achievements of the creation. Relevant district and city-level departments should improve their ideological understanding, strengthen their responsibilities, meet the requirements of the national health review and the normalization of national civilized cities, focus on the needs of the masses, keep an eye on weak links, and increase supervision, inspection, and rectification. Ensure that all tasks are carried out normally and efficiently. It is necessary to unite the joint efforts of the work, implement the responsibility of the main body of the territory, the responsibility of industry supervision, and the responsibility of the department, and do a good job in the comprehensive improvement of environmental sanitation in the urban-rural interface, back streets and alleys, and bazaars, and continuously improve the level of refined urban management. We must take the satisfaction of the masses as the first criterion for testing and creating achievements, strengthen publicity and guidance, mobilize the masses in an all-round way, carry out mass patriotic health and spiritual civilization creation activities, strive to form a good situation where everyone participates, builds and shares together, and continuously improves the quality of the masses. gain and happiness.