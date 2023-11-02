Donald Trump Jr. appeared in court on Wednesday to testify in the civil fraud trial facing his family and their business. The eldest son of former US President Donald Trump stated that he had no involvement in the preparation of his father’s financial statements, even after his father became president in 2017. Trump Jr. testified for 90 minutes and is expected to continue his testimony on Thursday, followed by his brother, Eric Trump.
During his testimony, Trump Jr. was shown the 2017 financial statement, which the judge has already ruled to be fraudulent. He once again denied any involvement in its preparation, stating that the accountants were responsible for that task.
Trump Jr. also discussed his roles and responsibilities at the Trump Organization since 2001 and as a trustee of his father’s revocable trust. The $250 million lawsuit filed by the New York attorney general’s office alleges that Trump Jr. and his brother Eric knowingly participated in a scheme to inflate their father’s net worth in order to obtain financial benefits such as better loan and insurance terms.
Deputy Attorney General Colleen Faherty focused her questioning on licensing developments in Trump’s financial status in 2017. Trump Jr. admitted that he could have discussed these deals with the accounting team, as he was personally involved in most of them. However, he claimed that he did not provide them with the specific valuation tied to the licensing deals.
This is not the first time Trump Jr. distanced himself from the financial statements under scrutiny. In a deposition last year, he stated that he had no real involvement in preparing the Statement of Financial Position. Trump Jr. has primarily worked on commercial leasing for the Trump Organization, including ownership of the company at the center of the lawsuit, 40 Wall Street.
Trump Jr. became a trustee of his father’s revocable trust when he took office and certified financial statements in 2017, 2018, and 2019. He relied on the Trump Organization’s accounting and legal departments when signing the paperwork, believing that they had a better understanding of the specifics.
Eric Trump is expected to testify after his brother later this week. The claims against Ivanka Trump were dismissed by an appeals court due to their age. However, prosecutors are still seeking to question her regarding her involvement in various properties, and she is anticipated to appear in court next week.