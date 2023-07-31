Title: General Secretary Xi Jinping Visits Hanzhong City Museum, Emphasizes the Importance of Protecting Chinese Cultural Heritage
Subtitle: Hanzhong, the Birthplace of Chinese Civilization, Showcases Its Rich History and Cultural Treasures
Hanzhong City, Shaanxi Province – In a visit to Hanzhong City, General Secretary Xi Jinping explored the Hanzhong City Museum and gained insight into the preservation of Hanzhong’s history, culture, and cultural relics. During his visit, he emphasized the crucial role museums play in protecting, inheriting, researching, and displaying human civilization. General Secretary Xi called for the protection of the Chinese cultural context and the breathing of life into cultural relics to expand the influence of Chinese culture.
Hanzhong City, often referred to as the birthplace of human civilization, is situated in the southwest of Shaanxi Province and shares its border with Sichuan Province. Its name derives from the Han River that flows through the region, known as “Tianhan” in ancient times.
Archaeological discoveries in Hanzhong reveal the existence of primitive ancestors dating back to the Paleolithic Age. Historical relics, including stone tools and pottery, unearthed at sites such as the Longgang Temple Ruins and Scabies Cave Ruins, provide evidence of Hanzhong’s rich and glorious civilization.
During the Xia Dynasty, the Bao family established the Bao State in Hanzhong, becoming an early member of the Huaxia civilization. This marked the beginning of Hanzhong’s flourishing civilization during the Xia, Shang, and Zhou dynasties.
After the fall of the Qin Dynasty, Hanzhong became the birthplace of Liu Bang, who established the foundation of the Han Dynasty, which lasted for more than 400 years. The titles of Han Dynasty, Han people, Han nationality, and Chinese have been passed down to this day, forming a splendid Han culture.
The historical relics scattered throughout Hanzhong, such as the Altar of Worshiping the General, the Ancient Han Terrace, the Drinking Horse Pool, the Baoxie Plank Road, and cliff stone carvings, silently bear witness to the enduring existence of Chinese civilization.
The Hanzhong City Museum, visited by General Secretary Xi Jinping, is a community-style museum built around the “Three Sites of the Western Han Dynasty”. The ancient Han Terrace, once the palace where Liu Bang resided, features the Wangjiang Tower, renowned for its panoramic view of the Qin and Shu regions. Additionally, it houses the famous Baoxie Ancient Plank Road.
In order to traverse the Qinba Mountains, the ancient ancestors of Hanzhong ingeniously crafted holes in cliffs and inserted beams to create wooden plank roads. Hanzhong’s strategic location as a transportation hub, connecting the Central Plains and the Southwest, gave rise to seven plank roads, earning it the title “hometown of plank roads.” The Baoxie Ancient Plank Road, the oldest and largest, is often referred to as the “Crown of Shu Road.”
At the southern end of the Baoxie Ancient Plank Road lies the man-made tunnel known as “Shimen.” This tunnel, created during the Yongping period of the Eastern Han Dynasty, is recognized as the world‘s earliest artificially excavated tunnel open to traffic. The Shimen Tunnel attracted officials, merchants, scholars, and calligraphers, who made inscriptions on the cliffs inside and outside the tunnel. The thirteen stone carvings, referred to as the “Thirteen Stone Gates,” were later moved to the Hanzhong City Museum for restoration and display.
From the intricate stone carvings of the “Thirteen Stone Gates” to the profound ancient Chinese characters found in the Sanxingdui Museum, the Hanzhong City Museum stands as a testament to the richness and deep-rooted history of Chinese civilization.
As General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasizes, “A museum is a big school.” The Hanzhong City Museum acts as a guardian of Chinese civilization, preserving the roots of culture and fulfilling a sacred mission.
