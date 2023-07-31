Home » write a title for this article Hanzhong City, Shaanxi Province is one of the birthplaces of human civilization. On July 29, General Secretary Xi Jinping visited Hanzhong City, visited the exhibition of relevant historical relics in the Hanzhong City Museum, and learned about the protection of Hanzhong’s history, culture and cultural relics. He pointed out that it is necessary to give full play to the important role of museums in protecting, inheriting, researching, and displaying human civilization, protect the Chinese cultural context, and make cultural relics come alive to expand the influence of Chinese culture. “Learning from the past to know the future, learning history from the general secretary”, today I walked into Hanzhong City, felt the charm of Tianhan, and inherited Chinese civilization.Click to listen to the audio version of this issue of “Learning the Past and Knowing the Future” 00:0004:20 Chinese cornucopia, the birthplace of the Han family Hanzhong City is located in the southwest of Shaanxi Province and borders Sichuan Province. It got its name because the Han River flows through this place, and it was also called “Tianhan” in ancient times. △Cultural relics unearthed in the Hanzhong area (photographed by CCTV reporter Cheng Cheng) As early as the Paleolithic Age, there were primitive ancestors in Hanzhong. The local Longgang Temple Ruins, Scabies Cave Ruins, etc. have unearthed a large number of historical relics such as stone tools and pottery, which testify to the civilization and glory of Hanzhong. During the Xia Dynasty, the Bao family in the south of the Qinling Mountains established the Bao State in Hanzhong and became a member of the early Huaxia. Since then, Hanzhong has opened up the brilliant civilization of the Xia, Shang and Zhou dynasties. After the fall of the Qin Dynasty, Liu Bang took Hanzhong as his birthplace and established the foundation of the Han Dynasty for more than 400 years. The titles of Han Dynasty, Han people, Han nationality, and Chinese have been passed down in one continuous line to this day, forming a splendid Han culture. “Every brick and stone records the vicissitudes of history.” Historical relics such as the Altar of Worshiping the General, the Ancient Han Terrace, the Drinking Horse Pool, the Baoxie Plank Road and the cliff stone carvings in Hanzhong silently tell people the endless life of Chinese civilization. The Baoxie plank road travels through the millennium The Hanzhong City Museum visited by General Secretary Xi Jinping is a community-style museum based on the “Three Sites of the Western Han Dynasty”. Among them, the ancient Han Terrace was once the palace site where Liu Bang, the king of the Han Dynasty, lived. There is not only the Wangjiang Tower, which “collects the scenery of Qin and Shu at a glance”, but also the famous Baoxie ancient plank road. △Wangjiang Building located in Hanzhong City Museum (photographed by CCTV reporter Cheng Cheng) △Stone carvings in Hanzhong Museum (photographed by CCTV reporter Cheng Cheng) “The road to Shu is as difficult as going up to the blue sky!” In order to cross the Qinba Mountains, the ancient ancestors made holes in the cliffs and cliffs they passed, inserted beams, laid wooden boards, and built plank roads. Hanzhong is a transportation hub connecting Bashu and Chang’an in ancient times. There are seven plank roads in the territory, and it is known as the “hometown of plank roads”. Among them, the Baoxie ancient plank road was opened the earliest, has the largest construction scale, and has been used for the longest time. It is known as the “Crown of Shu Road”. △Schematic diagram of the Qinshu ancient road (photographed by CCTV reporter Li Bing) As the main traffic artery connecting the Central Plains and the Southwest in ancient times, the Hanzhong Plank Road promoted regional economic prosperity and cultural exchanges, showing the spirit of the ancients to open up roads and open up borders, and to forge ahead. allusion. The Treasure of Shimen Yunhui Country At the southern end of the Baoxie Ancient Plank Road, there is a man-made tunnel called “Shimen”. The Shimen Tunnel was formed during the Yongping period of the Eastern Han Dynasty by “burning fire and stimulating water”. It is also the earliest artificially excavated tunnel open to traffic in the world. After the opening of the Shimen Tunnel, there was an endless stream of officials, merchants, literati and inkmen, leaving many inscriptions on the cliffs inside and outside the Shimen. Among them, the stone carvings of the thirteen directions are particularly precious, and are called “Thirteen Stone Gates”. In the 1960s and 1970s, due to the construction of water conservancy, the “Shimen Thirteen Products” were chiseled and moved to Hanzhong City Museum, where they have been restored and displayed until now. △ “Shimen” cliff rubbings (partial) “The Shimen is full of brilliance, and it is a treasure that leaps out of the cliff of the book world; the Han Dynasty is lucky, and there are still priceless historical treasures.” The evolution of ancient Chinese characters and the development of calligraphy art are of great significance. Between square inches, you can see thousands of years at a glance. From the “Light of Ancient Shu” in the Sanxingdui Museum to the “Charm of Heaven and Han Dynasty” in the Hanzhong City Museum, what we see is the profoundness and long history of Chinese civilization. As General Secretary Xi Jinping said: “A museum is a big school.” Inheriting Chinese civilization and protecting the roots of culture, this “big school” shoulders a sacred mission. [Responsible editor: Xu Dan]
