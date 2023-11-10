The Boeing T-7A Red Hawk, the US Air Force’s new advanced trainer, has successfully completed a 1,400-mile long-distance flight, arriving at Edwards Base in California. This crucial stage marks the beginning of flight tests for the device. The aircraft, named APT-2, is the first representative production model to leave the assembly plant and was flown by U.S. Air Force and Boeing pilots, marking a major milestone in the program.
During its journey, the T-7A Red Hawk made stops at Air Force bases located in Oklahoma, New Mexico, and Arizona, serving to refuel and allow military base personnel to learn more about the characteristics of the new advanced trainer. The trip culminated with the aircraft’s arrival at Edwards Base on September 15, ready to begin a new phase of aerial evaluations.
Statements made by Col. Kirt Cassell, U.S. Air Force division chief and program manager for the T-7A Red Hawk, express confidence in the challenges that may arise during the tests, stating, “This is the right team to go after any challenge we encounter.” Evelyn Moore, vice president and director of the T-7 program, highlighted the importance of carrying the T-7A Red Hawk to Edwards Base to conduct dynamic flight tests, which will demonstrate the aircraft’s effectiveness as an agile and safe trainer for future pilots.
The Boeing-Saab T-7 Red Hawk, originally known as Boeing TX and later as Boeing-Saab TX, is a supersonic advanced jet trainer jointly developed by Boeing and Saab. It was selected by the United States Air Force on September 27, 2018, to replace the aging Northrop T-38 Talon. Once Air Force test pilots become familiar with the aircraft, they will expand the flight envelope, beginning with flutter tests. Two more Red Hawks are expected to test various flight attributes and systems as part of a rigorous test series.
In 2018, Boeing won a $9.2 billion contract with the Air Force to supply 351 T-7A advanced trainers, 46 simulators, and support services. The T-7A is intended to replace the Air Force’s aging T-38s. Additionally, the USAF officially named the aircraft “T-7A Red Hawk” in honor of the Tuskegee Airmen and the Curtiss P-40 Warhawk.
The successful long-distance flight of the T-7A Red Hawk marks a significant achievement for the program, paving the way for further rigorous testing and evaluations as it progresses towards becoming the Air Force’s new advanced trainer.